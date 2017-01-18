Latest News
Life
Law and Public Policy
Low-income families were more likely to use federal food assistance on nutritious food after learning that their dollars can be doubled for more fruits and vegetables, a new study finds.
University of Michigan Health System
Medicine
Temple University Hospital (TUH), founded in 1892, will kick-off its historic 125th anniversary today during the hospital’s annual Employee Recognition Ceremony and Reception.
Temple University
Medicine
Researchers from Florida Atlantic University and Harvard Medical School address the possible but unproven link between statins and diabetes, as well as the implications of prescription of statins for clinicians and their patients. They emphasize that the risk of diabetes, even if real, pales in comparison to the benefits of statins in both the treatment and primary prevention of heart attacks and strokes. The editor-in-chief published the commentary and his editorial online ahead of print.
Florida Atlantic University
Life
Social and Behavioral Sciences
A new study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences finds parents who talk with their high schoolers about the relevance of science and math can increase competency and career interest in the fields.
University of Chicago
Medicine
Last year, Shirley Polk’s life changed forever. On Friday, it changed again, thanks to a meeting she had with 15 strangers who helped save her life. Last September, the 67-year old, whose liver and kidney suddenly failed after she developed acute autoimmune disease, received a transplant of both organs at Reagan UCLA Medical Center. On Jan. 13, at an event arranged by UCLA, she met 15 of the 59 strangers whose blood donations made possible the transplant surgeries that saved her life. Thanks to her donors’ generosity, Polk was transfused with 32 units of whole blood, 27 units of plasma and 11 units of platelets.
University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), Health Sciences
Science
Conditions suitable to support complex life may have developed in Earth's oceans — and then faded — more than a billion years before life truly took hold, a new University of Washington-led study has found.
University of Washington
Medicine
Researchers at University of California San Diego School of Medicine, with colleagues at the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, the University of Manitoba and St. Boniface Hospital Albrechtsen Research Centre in Canada, have identified a molecular signaling pathway that, when blocked, promotes sensory neuron growth and prevents or reverses peripheral neuropathy in cell and rodent models of type 1 and 2 diabetes, chemotherapy-induced neuropathy and HIV.
University of California San Diego Health Sciences
Science
This winter, Project FeederWatch – a citizen-science program where participants track birds visiting their backyard feeders from November to April – celebrates its 30th anniversary.
Cornell University
Medicine
Medicine
Science
Channels:Technology, Computer Science, Engineering, Health And Medicine
In research that could one day lead to advances against neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, University of Michigan engineering researchers have demonstrated a technique for precisely measuring the properties of individual protein molecules floating in a liquid.
University of Michigan
Life
Social and Behavioral Sciences
Our heartbeat can increase pre-existing racial biases when we face a potential threat, according to new research published in Nature Communications.
University of Sussex
Medicine
First-year medical students interested in exploring radiology — particularly women and minorities — may apply for a summer internship, sponsored by Nth Dimensions and the American College of Radiology (ACR).
American College of Radiology (ACR)
Medicine
The AANA has reached an agreement with a company that helps healthcare professionals, collect, calculate, and measure data. This is very useful in research and determining benchmarks, etc.
American Association of Nurse Anesthetists (AANA)
Medicine
Patients who have chronic kidney disease but are not on dialysis have higher out-of-pocket healthcare expenses than even stroke and cancer patients, according to a study published in BMC Nephrology.
Loyola University Health System
Life
Law and Public Policy
University of Michigan
Science
For the first time, by using a path-breaking optical imaging technique to pinpoint cholesterol's location and movement within the cell membrane, chemists at the University of Illinois at Chicago have made the surprising finding that cholesterol is a signaling molecule that transmits messages across the cell membrane.
University of Illinois at Chicago
Medicine
RGS9-2, a key signaling protein in the brain known to play a critical role in the development of addiction-related behaviors, acts as a positive modulator of oxycodone reward in both pain-free and chronic pain states
Mount Sinai Health System
Life
Arts and Humanities
Many adults who believe they can’t carry a tune likely formed those beliefs in elementary school, according to new Northwestern University research.
Northwestern University
Medicine
Recognizing a critical need to improve national vaccination rates for the human papillomavirus (HPV), UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center has again united with each of the 69 National Cancer Institute (NCI)-designated cancer centers in issuing a joint statement in support of recently revised recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center
Medicine
Thyroid cancer typically affects more women than men and can be difficult to diagnose.
University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), Health Sciences