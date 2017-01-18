Latest News

Low-income families were more likely to use federal food assistance on nutritious food after learning that their dollars can be doubled for more fruits and vegetables, a new study finds.

Researchers from Florida Atlantic University and Harvard Medical School address the possible but unproven link between statins and diabetes, as well as the implications of prescription of statins for clinicians and their patients. They emphasize that the risk of diabetes, even if real, pales in comparison to the benefits of statins in both the treatment and primary prevention of heart attacks and strokes. The editor-in-chief published the commentary and his editorial online ahead of print.

A new study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences finds parents who talk with their high schoolers about the relevance of science and math can increase competency and career interest in the fields.