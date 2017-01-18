Latest News

 

Life

Law and Public Policy

Government/Law, Poverty
Food Stamps, Food Assistance Program, Stamp, Low Income Families

5 Minute Chats in the Waiting Room May Prompt Families to Eat More Fruits and Vegetables

Low-income families were more likely to use federal food assistance on nutritious food after learning that their dollars can be doubled for more fruits and vegetables, a new study finds.

Embargo expired:

18-Jan-2017 12:05 AM EST

Released:

13-Jan-2017 12:05 PM EST

University of Michigan Health System

Medicine

Channels:

Healthcare, Nursing, Patient Safety, Local - Pennsylvania
temple univeristy, Temple, Hospital, Celebration, Anniversary, 125th , Disease, 100 years and older, 125 years, Health & Medicine, Health, Clincal, Reseach

Temple University Hospital Celebrates 125 Years of Providing Indispensable Health Care and Honors Longtime Employees

Capture.PNG1.PNG

Temple University Hospital (TUH), founded in 1892, will kick-off its historic 125th anniversary today during the hospital’s annual Employee Recognition Ceremony and Reception.

UPCOMING RELEASE

Embargo expired:

18-Jan-2017 12:00 AM EST

Released:

18-Jan-2017 6:30 AM EST

Temple University

Medicine

Channels:

All Journal News, Blood Disorders, Cardiovascular Health, Heart Disease, Mental Health, Neuro
Cardiovascular disease, , Heart Attack, stroke, , Statins, Diabetes, Physicians, American Heart Association, , Prevention, Primary Care, Primary prevention

Experts Urge for Wider Prescription of Statins in Treatment and Prevention

hennekens_charles_2016.jpg

Researchers from Florida Atlantic University and Harvard Medical School address the possible but unproven link between statins and diabetes, as well as the implications of prescription of statins for clinicians and their patients. They emphasize that the risk of diabetes, even if real, pales in comparison to the benefits of statins in both the treatment and primary prevention of heart attacks and strokes. The editor-in-chief published the commentary and his editorial online ahead of print.

Embargo expired:

18-Jan-2017 12:00 AM EST

Released:

12-Jan-2017 6:05 PM EST

Florida Atlantic University

Life

Social and Behavioral Sciences

Channels:

All Journal News, Behavioral Science, Education, Engineering, Mathematics, STEM Education, Technology
high scholers, STEM careers, Parents And Children

Talking to Children About STEM Fields Boosts Test Scores and Career Interest

A new study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences finds parents who talk with their high schoolers about the relevance of science and math can increase competency and career interest in the fields.

Released:

17-Jan-2017 9:05 PM EST

University of Chicago

Medicine

Channels:

Kidney Disease, Surgery, Transplantation, Women's Health
National Blood Donor Month, blood donor, Blood Donors, UCLA Blood & Platelet Center, UCLA health, Organ Transplantation, Liver Transplant, Liver Transplantation, Kidney Transplant, Kidney Transplantation, kidney and liver transplant

Blood Donors of Many Colors Pool Precious Resource to Save Woman’s Life

DonorsLuncheon2017_069.JPG

Last year, Shirley Polk’s life changed forever. On Friday, it changed again, thanks to a meeting she had with 15 strangers who helped save her life. Last September, the 67-year old, whose liver and kidney suddenly failed after she developed acute autoimmune disease, received a transplant of both organs at Reagan UCLA Medical Center. On Jan. 13, at an event arranged by UCLA, she met 15 of the 59 strangers whose blood donations made possible the transplant surgeries that saved her life. Thanks to her donors’ generosity, Polk was transfused with 32 units of whole blood, 27 units of plasma and 11 units of platelets.

Released:

17-Jan-2017 6:05 PM EST

University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), Health Sciences

Science

Channels:

Environmental Science, Marine Science

Conditions Right for Complex Life May Have Come and Gone in Earth's Distant Past

Conditions suitable to support complex life may have developed in Earth's oceans — and then faded — more than a billion years before life truly took hold, a new University of Washington-led study has found.

Released:

17-Jan-2017 4:05 PM EST

University of Washington

Medicine

Channels:

Cell Biology, Neuro, Local - California, All Journal News
Neuropathy, Pathology, pain, Drug Development, Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Cell Biology, Neuroscience

Blocking Neuron Signaling Pathway Could Lead to New Treatments for Peripheral Neuropathy

mitochondria_deerinck_tem_n.jpg

Researchers at University of California San Diego School of Medicine, with colleagues at the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, the University of Manitoba and St. Boniface Hospital Albrechtsen Research Centre in Canada, have identified a molecular signaling pathway that, when blocked, promotes sensory neuron growth and prevents or reverses peripheral neuropathy in cell and rodent models of type 1 and 2 diabetes, chemotherapy-induced neuropathy and HIV.

Released:

17-Jan-2017 4:05 PM EST

University of California San Diego Health Sciences

Science

Channels:

Birds, Climate Science, Environmental Science, Local - New York
Bird Populations, Bird Studies, Bird Studies Canada, Birds, Citizen Science, Climate Data , Cornell Lab Of Ornithology, Feeder Birds, Project Feederwatch, Technology

Citizen-Science Pioneer, Project FeederWatch Soars Into 30th Year

AUDIO
AUDIO

This winter, Project FeederWatch – a citizen-science program where participants track birds visiting their backyard feeders from November to April – celebrates its 30th anniversary.

Released:

17-Jan-2017 4:05 PM EST

Cornell University

Medicine

Channels:

Blood Disorders, Mental Health, Neuro, Local - New York, Local - New York Metro
Hypertension, masked hypertension, Blood Pressure, High Blood Pressure

EMBARGOED

A reporter's PressPass is required to access this story until the embargo expires on 18-Jan-2017 5:00 PM EST

Embargo will expire:

18-Jan-2017 5:00 PM EST

Released to reporters:

17-Jan-2017 3:05 PM EST

Medicine

Science

Channels:

Biotech, Engineering, Healthcare, Technology, Nature (journal), All Journal News
Technology, Computer Science, Engineering, Health And Medicine

'5-D Protein Fingerprinting' Could Give Insights Into Alzheimer's, Parkinson's

In research that could one day lead to advances against neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, University of Michigan engineering researchers have demonstrated a technique for precisely measuring the properties of individual protein molecules floating in a liquid.

Released:

17-Jan-2017 3:05 PM EST

University of Michigan

Life

Social and Behavioral Sciences

Channels:

Behavioral Science, Psychology and Psychiatry, Race, Nature (journal), Staff Picks, Guns and Violence, All Journal News

Racial Bias in a Heartbeat: How Signals From the Heart Shape Snap Judgements About Threat

131006_web.jpg

Our heartbeat can increase pre-existing racial biases when we face a potential threat, according to new research published in Nature Communications.

Released:

17-Jan-2017 3:05 PM EST

University of Sussex

Medicine

Channels:

Education, Local - Virginia, Local - DC Metro
American College of Radiology (ACR), Nth Dimensions, Summer Internships

ACR Sponsorship Introduces Radiology to Medical Students

Nth2016RadiologyFlyer-D4.jpg

First-year medical students interested in exploring radiology — particularly women and minorities — may apply for a summer internship, sponsored by Nth Dimensions and the American College of Radiology (ACR).

Released:

17-Jan-2017 3:05 PM EST

American College of Radiology (ACR)

Medicine

Channels:

Healthcare, Nursing, Nursing, Nursing Channel Featured Story 2, Local - Illinois, Local - Chicago Metro
QCDR, Qualified Clinical Data Registry, aana, CRNAs, measurable data, business agreement

ABG Qualified Clinical Data Registry (QCDR) Reaches Business Agreement with CRNAs

The AANA has reached an agreement with a company that helps healthcare professionals, collect, calculate, and measure data. This is very useful in research and determining benchmarks, etc.

Released:

17-Jan-2017 3:05 PM EST

American Association of Nurse Anesthetists (AANA)

Medicine

Channels:

Kidney Disease, Public Health, Local - Illinois, Local - Chicago Metro, All Journal News
Kidney Disease, Healthcare Costs, Out-of-Pocket Costs

Kidney Disease Patients Have Higher Out-of-Pocket Costs than Stroke and Cancer Patients

Patients who have chronic kidney disease but are not on dialysis have higher out-of-pocket healthcare expenses than even stroke and cancer patients, according to a study published in BMC Nephrology.

Released:

17-Jan-2017 3:05 PM EST

Loyola University Health System

Life

Law and Public Policy

Channels:

Guns and Violence, African News, International Law
Nigeria, Boko Haram, Bombing

U-M Expert Can Comment on Nigerian Military Accidentally Bombing Camp Killing 50

Released:

17-Jan-2017 3:05 PM EST

University of Michigan

Science

Channels:

Biotech, Cell Biology, Nature (journal), Local - Illinois, All Journal News
Cholesterol, Membranes, Signalling

Researchers Zero-in on Cholesterol's Role in Cells

CHO_Cholesterol_Image1-387x258.jpg

For the first time, by using a path-breaking optical imaging technique to pinpoint cholesterol's location and movement within the cell membrane, chemists at the University of Illinois at Chicago have made the surprising finding that cholesterol is a signaling molecule that transmits messages across the cell membrane.

Released:

17-Jan-2017 3:05 PM EST

University of Illinois at Chicago

Medicine

Channels:

Addiction, Pain, Pharmaceuticals, Local - New York, Local - New York Metro
Mount Sinai Health System, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, Oxycodone, RGS9-2, Chronic Pain, brain reward center, Analgesia, Mu Opioid, opioid receptor signaling, opioid receptors, acute pain, Morphine, Neuropathic Pain

Key Signaling Protein Associated with Addiction Controls the Actions of Oxycodone in Pain-Free and Chronic Pain States

RGS9-2, a key signaling protein in the brain known to play a critical role in the development of addiction-related behaviors, acts as a positive modulator of oxycodone reward in both pain-free and chronic pain states

Released:

17-Jan-2017 2:20 PM EST

Mount Sinai Health System

Life

Arts and Humanities

Channels:

Arts and Entertainment, Local - Illinois, Local - Chicago Metro, Behavioral Science, Education, Psychology and Psychiatry
Bienen School of Music, Singing, Research, Music Education

Children’s Beliefs About Talent Influence Music Participation

Many adults who believe they can’t carry a tune likely formed those beliefs in elementary school, according to new Northwestern University research.  

Released:

17-Jan-2017 2:05 PM EST

Northwestern University

Medicine

Channels:

Cancer, OBGYN, Vaccines, Local - California

UC Davis and Nation's Cancer Centers Jointly Endorse Updated HPV Vaccine Recommendations

Blumberg_Dean190.jpg

Recognizing a critical need to improve national vaccination rates for the human papillomavirus (HPV), UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center has again united with each of the 69 National Cancer Institute (NCI)-designated cancer centers in issuing a joint statement in support of recently revised recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

Released:

17-Jan-2017 2:05 PM EST

UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center

Medicine

Channels:

Cancer, Women's Health, Local - California, Local - LA Metro
Thyroid, Thyroid Cancer, UCLA, UCLA health, Jonsson Cancer Center, jonsson comprehensive cancer center, Cancer, Endocrinology, Womens Health

As Thyroid Cancer Rates Rise, Focus on Detection - UCLA Health Advisory

gregory-brent-200x200.gif

Thyroid cancer typically affects more women than men and can be difficult to diagnose.

Released:

17-Jan-2017 1:05 PM EST

Expert Available

University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), Health Sciences






