Hematology/Oncology Pharmacy Association to Host Policy Summit Focused on Eradicating Drug Waste in Cancer Care

WHAT: The Hematology Oncology Pharmacy Association (HOPA) will convene a summit with healthcare professionals and industry members to discuss examples of oncology drug waste in the US and identify approaches to reduce the burden of drug waste on the US healthcare system. Dr. Peter Bach, director at the Center for Health Policy Outcomes at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, will serve as the keynote speaker.

PRESS: Several opportunities exist for press. Industry experts will present throughout the day and program highlights include keynote speaker Dr. Peter Bach on Framing the Problem of Cancer Drug Waste in the US (8:15-9 am), a session on The Patient Care Impact of Drug Waste (10:45–11:15 am), and a panel discussion on the financial impact of drug waste on healthcare facilities and patients (2:15–3 pm).

WHEN: The HOPA Policy Summit on Drug Waste in the Treatment of Cancer takes place May 8 with presentations and panel discussions taking place all day. The keynote speaker, Dr. Peter Bach, will present at 8:15 am.

WHERE: National Press Club, 529 14th Street NW, Washington, DC, 20045

WHO: Leaders in the field of hematology/oncology pharmacy representing healthcare professional associations, patient advocacy groups, government agencies, public policy professionals, legislators, payers and members of the insurance industry, pharmaceutical manufacturers, closed-system transfer device manufacturers, drug wholesalers/distributors, specialty pharmacies, and the press.

HOPA is a nonprofit professional organization formed in 2004 to help oncology and hematology pharmacy practitioners and their associates provide the best possible cancer care. HOPA supports research, conducts educational conferences to advance knowledge, encourages professional development and advocates for health policy issues that improve patient care. HOPA has more than 2,700 members and includes oncology pharmacists, as well as pharmacy interns, residents, technicians, researchers, and administrators specializing in hematology/oncology practice. www.hoparx.org

