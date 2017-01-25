 
Expert Available to Comment on Trump's Call for Voter Fraud Investigation

Government/Law, Race, U.S. Elections News, U.S. Politics, Local - New York
  • Voter ID Laws, Voter Id, Voter Identification, Race, Voter Fraud,
  • Presidential Election 2016, Donald Trump
    • Donathan Brown, assistant professor of communication studies.

    Donathan Brown, associate professor of communication studies at Ithaca College, is available to comment on President Donald Trump's call for an investigation into alleged widespread voter fraud he claims cost him millions of votes in the 2016 election.

    Brown is the author of "Voting Rights under Fire:
    The Continuing Struggle for People of Color." He is an expert on race and public policy.

    Learn more about Brown's expertise on the Ithaca College website.

    Brown is available for interviews and can be reached at dlbrown@ithaca.edu, or by contacting Dan Verderosa in the Ithaca College Office of Marketing Communications at dverderosa@ithaca.edu or 607-274-1440.

