Donathan Brown, associate professor of communication studies at Ithaca College, is available to comment on President Donald Trump's call for an investigation into alleged widespread voter fraud he claims cost him millions of votes in the 2016 election.

Brown is the author of "Voting Rights under Fire:

The Continuing Struggle for People of Color." He is an expert on race and public policy.

