Thursday, December 15

Expert allergist available to advise parents on preventing peanut allergy by introducing their infant to peanut-containing foods



New guidelines show most babies can have peanut-containing foods at home under supervision

The wait is over for parents wanting to know how and when to introduce peanut-containing foods to their infants to prevent peanut allergy. New guidelines being released January 5 from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) define infants that are high, moderate and low-risk for developing peanut allergy – and outline how to proceed with introduction based on risk.

Allergist Matthew Greenhawt, MD, MBA, MSc, ACAAI Food Allergy Committee chair, is a co-author of the guidelines. He says the guidelines are an important step toward changing how people view food allergy prevention, particularly for peanut allergy.

Dr. Greenhawt is happy to discuss when and where the best place to introduce peanut-containing products might be, depending on whether your child is high, moderate or low-risk. Most parents can do the introduction at home, which will be good news to parents interested in preventing peanut allergy.

The guidelines are simultaneously being published in Annals of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology, the ACAAI’s scientific publication, and several other scientific journals. An embargoed pdf of the guidelines is available to interested journalists.

About ACAAI

The ACAAI is a professional medical organization of more than 6,000 allergists-immunologists and allied health professionals, headquartered in Arlington Heights, Ill. The College fosters a culture of collaboration and congeniality in which its members work together and with others toward the common goals of patient care, education, advocacy and research. ACAAI allergists are board-certified physicians trained to diagnose allergies and asthma, administer immunotherapy, and provide patients with the best treatment outcomes. For more information and to find relief, visit AllergyandAsthmaRelief.org. Join us on Facebook, Pinterest and Twitter.

# # #