Energy Secretary Moniz., Senator Durbin to Announce Selected Innovators Tuesday

Competition draws innovative energy ideas from across the country to Argonne National Laboratory

Newswise — Chicago – On Tuesday, December 20, Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz will join U.S. Senator Dick Durbin and officials from the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) Argonne National Laboratory and the University of Chicago to announce the first cohort of innovators to participate in Chain Reaction Innovations, the Midwest’s first entrepreneurship program to embed innovators in a national laboratory.

Innovators from four states – Colorado, North Dakota, Indiana and Ohio – were selected to embed at Argonne for two years to access the lab’s scientific expertise, world-class facilities and mentorship in developing their innovative technologies. The cohort will also receive mentoring from two prestigious universities, which will be announced Tuesday, as well as the broader Midwest innovation ecosystem.



Announcement of first cohort for Chain Reaction Innovations

U.S. Secretary of Energy Ernest Moniz

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin

University of Chicago President Robert J. Zimmer

UChicago Exec. V.P. for Research, Innovation and National Laboratories Eric D. Isaacs

Argonne Deputy Laboratory Director and Chief Operations Officer Paul Kearns

Polsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, 1452 E 53rd St. in Chicago

10:45 a.m. CST

https://livestream.com/argonnelive

