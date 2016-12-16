Energy Secretary Moniz., Senator Durbin to Announce Selected Innovators Tuesday
Competition draws innovative energy ideas from across the country to Argonne National Laboratory
Energy Secretary Moniz., Senator Durbin to Announce Selected Innovators Tuesday
Competition draws innovative energy ideas from across the country to Argonne National Laboratory
Newswise — Chicago – On Tuesday, December 20, Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz will join U.S. Senator Dick Durbin and officials from the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) Argonne National Laboratory and the University of Chicago to announce the first cohort of innovators to participate in Chain Reaction Innovations, the Midwest’s first entrepreneurship program to embed innovators in a national laboratory.
Innovators from four states – Colorado, North Dakota, Indiana and Ohio – were selected to embed at Argonne for two years to access the lab’s scientific expertise, world-class facilities and mentorship in developing their innovative technologies. The cohort will also receive mentoring from two prestigious universities, which will be announced Tuesday, as well as the broader Midwest innovation ecosystem.
WHAT Announcement of first cohort for Chain Reaction Innovations
WHO U.S. Secretary of Energy Ernest Moniz
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin
University of Chicago President Robert J. Zimmer
UChicago Exec. V.P. for Research, Innovation and National Laboratories Eric D. Isaacs
Argonne Deputy Laboratory Director and Chief Operations Officer Paul Kearns
WHERE Polsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, 1452 E 53rd St. in Chicago
WHEN 10:45 a.m. CST
LIVESTREAM https://livestream.com/argonnelive
National Media Teleconference Instructions
A national media teleconference will take place at 11:45 a.m. CST, providing a chance to interview CRI leaders, mentors and cohort members. Call-in details are as follows:
U.S./Canada toll-free call in: 866-398-2885 Passcode: 904498
