Newswise — SAN FRANCISCO, CA – December 16, 2016: Glaucoma Research Foundation will host the 6th Annual Glaucoma 360 in San Francisco from February 2nd to February 4th. This unique three-day event dedicated to highlighting innovation in glaucoma, kicks off with a fundraising Gala on the evening of February 2nd. This year’s honorees include renowned ophthalmologist and entrepreneur, Eugene de Juan, Jr., MD and opera singer, Janette Márquez. Ms. Márquez, born with congenital glaucoma, will close the Gala with a special performance.

The New Horizons Forum follows on February 3. This full-day meeting co-founded by Adrienne L. Graves, PhD, a member of the Glaucoma Research Foundation board and Andrew G. Iwach, MD, director of the Glaucoma Center of San Francisco and chairman of the Foundation’s board, features new and promising developments to diagnose and treat glaucoma, the leading cause of preventable blindness in the world. Sessions include innovations in glaucoma pharmaceuticals, drug delivery and devices, as well as industry, FDA and venture capital discussion panels.

Joel S. Schuman, MD, FACS, Chair of the Department of Ophthalmology at New York University’s Langone Medical Center, will deliver the keynote Drs. Henry and Frederick Sutro Memorial Lecture and highlight “Optical Coherence Tomography – Past, Present, and Future.”

Jeffrey L. Goldberg, MD, PhD, Professor and Chair of Ophthalmology at the Byers Eye Institute at Stanford University will provide an update on the Catalyst for a Cure Biomarker Initiative, the Glaucoma Research Foundation’s collaborative research program aimed at finding new treatment targets for the disease.

Since its establishment in 2012, the New Horizons Forum has grown substantially and is now considered by many to be one of the most important meetings in glaucoma.

Dr. Graves remarked on the uniqueness and critical need of this meeting: “The New Horizons Forum brings together all of the people who can help turn an idea into a solution for patients, from new drugs to delivery systems, surgical techniques, and diagnostics. This is the only meeting of its kind focused solely on glaucoma.” Dr. Iwach stressed the relevance of this type of innovators meeting for clinicians: “As an ophthalmologist, it is important to know what is coming in the pipeline for glaucoma. While current therapies are effective, there is much more we can do to help patients preserve their vision from glaucoma. Glaucoma Research Foundation should be very proud of its role as a catalyst for these new options for patients.”

Glaucoma 360 will conclude Saturday, February 4th, 2017 with two continuing medical education symposia for ophthalmologists and optometrists. The morning session will include the Shaffer-Hetherington-Hoskins Keynote Lecture presented by Alan S. Crandall, MD, Director of Glaucoma and Cataract, Senior Vice Chairman of Ophthalmology & Visual Sciences, John A. Moran Eye Center at the University of Utah.

On Saturday afternoon, an educational symposium for optometrists “will cover a variety of topics including diagnostics and screening, and the implications of new developments that can impact an optometric practice,” said Andrew G. Iwach, MD, co-founder of Glaucoma 360 and chairman of Glaucoma Research Foundation’s board.

All proceeds from Glaucoma 360 support Glaucoma Research Foundation’s research and educational programs. To learn more about the 2017 events or to register, visit: www.glaucoma360.org.

Founded in San Francisco in 1978, Glaucoma Research Foundation is America’s oldest and most experienced institution dedicated solely to its mission: Preventing vision loss from glaucoma by investing in innovative research, education and support with the ultimate goal of finding a cure. The Foundation has a proven track record of innovative, results-oriented research and produces definitive educational materials used by eye care professionals across the country. The Glaucoma Research Foundation website, www.glaucoma.org, provides valuable information about glaucoma to close to 5 million visitors annually.

