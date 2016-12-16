Newswise — SAN FRANCISCO, CA – December 16, 2016: Glaucoma Research Foundation President and CEO, Thomas M. Brunner announced today that renowned ophthalmologist Eugene de Juan Jr., MD, and opera singer Janette Márquez will be honored at the Glaucoma 360 Annual Gala on February 2, 2017 at San Francisco’s historic Palace Hotel.

The Catalyst Award, Glaucoma Research Foundation’s highest honor, will be presented to Eugene de Juan, Jr., MD, Founder and Vice-Chairman of ForSight Labs and the Jean Kelly Stock Distinguished Professor of Ophthalmology at the University of California San Francisco, in recognition of his outstanding leadership and commitment to advancing ophthalmology. “Dr. de Juan is an extraordinary physician and teacher, as well as a successful entrepreneur. He has dedicated his career to the development of new and innovative technologies to preserve vision. Glaucoma Research Foundation is thrilled to have this opportunity to recognize Gene for his many contributions to medicine and improving the lives of patients with blinding eye diseases,” Mr. Brunner said.

The Visionary Award will be presented to Janette Márquez, a talented and accomplished opera singer who is blind from congenital glaucoma. She made her official debut at the National Theater of Dominican Republic where she shared the stage with some of the most important artists in her country. Mr. Brunner noted, “Despite her visual challenges at such a young age, Janette was determined to realize her dream of being singer. She is a true inspiration and we are so grateful for her dedication to raising awareness about glaucoma.”

Co-chaired by Nobuko Saito Cleary and Gary Cleary, PharmD, PhD, the Annual Gala includes a reception, silent auction and dinner to celebrate the donors, volunteers and scientists who have done so much to help advance the field of glaucoma research. Worldwide, glaucoma is the leading cause of irreversible blindness. The evening will conclude with a special performance by Janette Márquez.

The Foundation’s Annual Gala launches Glaucoma 360, a unique series of events that includes the 6th Annual New Horizons Forum, a full-day meeting dedicated to innovations in new glaucoma therapies and diagnostics and concludes with two continuing medical education symposia for ophthalmologists and optometrists. All proceeds from Glaucoma 360 support Glaucoma Research Foundation’s research and education programs. To learn more about the 2017 events or to register, visit: www.glaucoma360.org.

Founded in San Francisco in 1978, Glaucoma Research Foundation is America’s oldest and most experienced institution dedicated solely to its mission: Preventing vision loss from glaucoma by investing in innovative research, education and support with the ultimate goal of finding a cure. The Foundation has a proven track record of innovative, results-oriented research and produces definitive educational materials used by eye care professionals across the country. The Glaucoma Research Foundation website, http://www.glaucoma.org, provides valuable information about glaucoma to more than 4 million visitors annually.

For more information about the Glaucoma Research Foundation’s Annual Gala, to sponsor a table, or to purchase individual tickets, please contact Nancy Graydon at 415.986.3162 or ngraydon@glaucoma.org or visit www.glaucoma360.org

