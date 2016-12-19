Newswise — Health care blogger Laura Offutt, MD, is a volunteer internal medicine physician and a Pennsylvania Medical Society member. When not seeing patients, she uses social media and her blog-based website to engage adolescents with teen-friendly, accurate health information and is a youth mentor and advocate. Dr. Offutt is a member of the Society for Adolescent Health and Medicine, the American College of Physicians and is a Fellow of the College of Physicians of Philadelphia. In this Quality and Value blog, she writes about Teen Health Week, which runs January 9 – 13.

As physicians, we know that education can go a long way toward preventing future health problems. That's why we need your participation in our second annual Pennsylvania Teen Health Week.

As a physician myself, I know how demanding it can be to squeeze something extra into your schedule. But participation can be as easy as wearing lime green and being willing to tell your patients where they can find information about this event.

Here's a little background.

Pennsylvania Teen Health Week empowers teens to live healthier lives by learning about health issues that typically impact them. I'm proud to say that Pennsylvania became the first and only state to have such a state-wide proclamation and observance when we celebrated the first ever Pennsylvania Teen Health Week in January 2016, as proclaimed by Gov. Tom Wolf.

