With the recent review published in the Annals of Internal Medicine about the effects of sugar on human health, there has been a lot of discussion about funding sources for food and nutritional science studies.

John Coupland, PhD, CFS, is the current president of the Institute of Food Technologists, as well as a professor of food science at Penn State where he teaches food chemistry and conducts research on emulsion science and fat crystallization. Coincidentally, IFT issued a press release today regarding comments they submitted to the FDA highlighting the need for public funding and consumer education related to sodium reduction. Dr. Coupland can discuss as these also relate to sugar content in foods.

Dr. Coupland says:

“Public investment in research to understand and develop evidence-based approaches for sodium reduction is minimal. Few government programs fund basic research in food science, food technology, and emerging technologies, compared to the investments in basic research focused on developing new pharmacological approaches to reduce the incidence and consequences of diet-related chronic diseases.”

