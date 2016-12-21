http://newsnetwork.mayoclinic.org/2016/12/21/high-school-sophomores-juniors-invited-to-participate-in-2017-mayo-clinic-school-of-health-sciences-career-immersion-program/





Newswise — ROCHESTER, Minn. — Mayo Clinic School of Health Sciences is hosting its second Career Immersion Program July 9-14, 2017, for Minnesota high school sophomores and juniors. The week, which is free for the 40 students accepted, includes supervised group lodging and meals in downtown Rochester, meetings with current students and professionals in a range of health science professions, networking with Mayo Clinic faculty, and opportunities to learn about the academic path for enrolling in accredited health science education programs.

The program will expose participants to varied health science career paths, including:

• Imaging professions (e.g., nuclear medicine, radiography and sonography),

• Laboratory medicine professions (e.g., medical laboratory science and pathology assistant phlebotomy),

• Hospital-based professions (e.g., cardiovascular invasive specialist, paramedic and surgical first assistant)

Learn more about these and other health sciences careers at mayo.edu/mcshs.

Qualified students will be sophomores or juniors during the 2016-2017 school year, have GPAs of 2.75 or higher, and have an expressed interest in health science professions. Submit applications online by Feb. 1. Complete applications will include:

• Completed online application form

• Current high school transcript

• One letter of recommendation from a teacher

• One short essay about the student’s interest in health sciences

Application decisions will be announced in the spring.

Find the application and a short video from students who attended the Career Immersion Program in 2016 at mayo.edu/mshs/careers/career-immersion. The website also details Mayo Clinic School of Health Sciences’ 16 health sciences certificate programs that welcome qualified undergraduate students. Educators, parents and students can direct questions to mshsadministration@mayo.edu.

