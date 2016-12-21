Newswise — USC Annenberg’s Center for the Digital Future has released the seventh edition of the 2016 World Internet Project International Report, the first global partnership of research institutions that compiles data on the behavior and views of Internet users and non-users worldwide.

The World Internet Project International Report can be downloaded here [http://www.digitalcenter.org/].

Each annual report includes findings from a different group of partner countries; the 2016 study features results from Cyprus, Czech Republic, Israel, Russia, Sweden, Taiwan, and the United States.

Studies by the World Internet Project explore the evolution of digital technology through questions on 75 subject areas in eight broad categories:

• Internet users and non-users

• Politics and the Internet

• Media use, reliability, and importance

• Online security and personal privacy

• Keeping connected through the Internet (social media)

• Research, education, and jobs

• Buying, selling, and financial management

• Online entertainment and personal interest

The Center for the Digital Future

Since 1999, the Center for the Digital Future [http://www.digitalcenter.org/] in the USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism has examined the behavior and views of Internet users and non-users in major annual studies, including “Surveying the Digital Future,” the annual report on the impact of the Internet on America. The center also created and organizes the World Internet Project, which includes similar research with 30 international partners.

To download the center’s projects, visit www.digitalcenter.org.

