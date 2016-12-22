Newswise — Bethesda, Md. -- The Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences’ Center for Deployment Psychology (CDP) is seeking psychology or counseling students interested in careers as military behavioral health providers for their “Summer Institute,” June 19-23, 2017.

Nearly 2.8 million U.S. Service members have deployed in support of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Although most military members have acclimated well since returning, a number of them experience behavioral health problems, such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression, traumatic brain injury (TBI), insomnia, chronic pain or substance abuse. A significant need exists for behavioral health providers to be trained well in military psychology. However, some graduate psychology students who are interested in this specialization may not feel adequately prepared to succeed as a pre-doctoral intern at a military treatment facility. Others may not be aware of the unique opportunities afforded by a career in military behavioral health.

CDP will host its third iteration of “The Summer Institute: Preparing for a Military-Focused Career,” to raise awareness of military psychology careers and increase students’ competitiveness for military internships.

“Psychologists caring for service members, veterans and their families are faced with unique issues and challenges. We hope that this course helps to prepare these students to be successful as interns and professional psychologists working with this population,” said Dr. Paula Domenici, director of civilian training programs for CDP.



Students will receive training on topics including the types of clinical and assessment opportunities for military psychologists, deployment cycle stress and common clinical problems, cognitive behavioral therapy used with military patients, and ethical dilemmas faced by uniformed providers, among others.

Applicants must be U.S. citizens enrolled in an American Psychological Association-accredited doctoral program in clinical psychology or counseling as a second-, third-, or fourth-year student at the time of application to be eligible for the program. Additionally, students must be applying for a military clinical internship beginning in 2018 or 2019. Deadline for applications is January 13, 2017. To apply, visit: http://deploymentpsych.org/the-summer-career

