Newswise — We all make resolutions to be healthier in the New Year, but what resolutions do health professionals themselves make?

While mindfulness, disconnecting from technology, and fostering connection with loved ones are all popular, UCLA Health experts have a host of out-of-the-box resolutions for 2017.

Dr. Leena Nathan, obstetrician-gynecologist at UCLA Health-Westlake Village, says:



1. Spend more quality time talking with my husband instead of sitting on the couch on our computers after the kids go to bed.

2. Remember to hug and love my 12.5-year-old Labrador everyday -- this may be our last year together. He is always around but easy to forget with three little kids and a full-time job.

Dr. Nina Shapiro, professor of head and neck surgery at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, says:



1. Finish writing my book dispelling health myths.

2. Less screen time for me -- not just my kids.

Dr. Andrew Goldstein, assistant professor of molecular biology and member of UCLA’s Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center, says:



1. Call my parents and siblings more.

2. Meditate consistently.

Emanuel Maidenberg, clinical professor of psychiatry and biobehavioral sciences at the David Geffen School of Medicine, says:



1. Read 3-4 books that are not directly related to my profession.

2. Develop a new interest or a hobby.

Erin Morse, chief clinical dietitian at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, says:



1. Plan more meals for the week ahead of time so I'm not stressing out at the last minute. To be more specific: a) Plan my weekly meals on Sunday; b) Utilize my new erase board on my fridge with meal prep ideas and groceries that I need to buy; c) Buy as much produce as possible from the farmers’ market.

2. Try a new plant-based recipe every month.

