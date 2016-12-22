FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

2017 Neuro Film Festival Introduces New Categories, Expanded Mission

Newswise — MINNEAPOLIS – The 2017 Neuro Film Festival, presented by the American Academy of Neurology, is now accepting video submissions. The Neuro Film Festival, now in its eighth year, is an online video contest that encourages people to share their story about how brain disease has impacted their life or that of a loved one, how their advocacy efforts have influenced change or simply why they are fascinated by the wonders of the brain.

The deadline to enter a video into the Neuro Film Festival is March 10, 2017.

The Neuro Film Festival aims to build awareness for neuroscience research and demonstrate its importance by creating a community that supports neurologic research and inspires more young people to pursue careers in neuroscience. The festival has four categories giving entrants four chances to win. The categories offer people involved in all aspects of neuroscience an opportunity to share their story, from young minds to medical students to patients to professionals.

One Grand Prize winning video from each of the following categories will receive $1,000. The four categories include:

"Why I Think Neuroscience Is…TM Cool"—Tell us why the brain is fascinating

(ideal category for kids ages 13-17)

"Why I Think Neuroscience Is…TM Rewarding"—Tell us how discovery opens doors

(ideal category for undergraduate and graduate students, medical students and residents)

"Why I Think Neuroscience Is…TM Essential"—Tell us why research is important

(ideal category for patients, families and caregivers)

"Why I Think Neuroscience Is…TM Critical"—Tell us why advocacy makes an impact

(ideal category for advocates, patient groups and neurology professionals)

Videos should be no longer than five minutes in length, and must include the category phrase somewhere in the video. Visit www.neurofilmfestival.com to view topic ideas within each category, to read contest rules and to submit your video.

“Brain disease affects one and six people in the United States. Increasing the understanding of the brain enables scientists to develop preventions, treatments and cures for brain disease. More than ever, we need your help to raise awareness of the importance of neuroscience research,” said Catherine M. Rydell, CAE, Executive Director and CEO of the American Academy of Neurology. “If you have a story to tell, we want to hear it.”

Since the festival began, over 500 videos have been submitted, which have collectively received over 142,000 views on YouTube.

The American Academy of Neurology is the world’s largest association of neurologists and neuroscience professionals, with 30,000 members. The AAN is dedicated to promoting the highest quality patient-centered neurologic care. A neurologist is a doctor with specialized training in diagnosing, treating and managing disorders of the brain and nervous system such as Alzheimer’s disease, stroke, migraine, multiple sclerosis, concussion, Parkinson’s disease and epilepsy.

