Newswise — December 27, 2016—(BRONX,NY)—Investigators at Albert Einstein College of Medicine were awarded more than $160 million from the National Institutes of Health in federal fiscal year 2016. The grants provide critical support for major research projects in aging, intellectual and developmental disabilities, diabetes, cancer and infectious diseases. Other key areas for which Einstein received federal support include developmental brain research, neuroscience, advanced cellular imaging, cardiac disease and initiatives to reduce health disparities.

“During this period of transition for Einstein, this level of funding convincingly demonstrates the excellence of our faculty and the research they conduct,” says Allen M. Spiegel, M.D., the Marilyn and Stanley M. Katz Dean at Einstein and vice president of academic affairs at Montefiore. “This strong showing in our first year as part of Montefiore bodes well for our integrated research enterprise, as opportunities and collaborations develop and deepen.”

In addition to grants for investigator research projects and training for students, faculty and postdoctoral fellows, Einstein received major new and renewal awards for Einstein centers, including:

• The new Center for Diabetes Translation Research ($2.9 million), led by Elizabeth Walker, Ph.D., R.N., and Judith Wylie Rosett, Ed.D.

• The Rose F. Kennedy Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Research Center ($6 million), led by Steven Walkley, Ph.D., and Sophie Molholm, Ph.D.

• Einstein Aging Study, ($12.2 million) led by Richard Lipton, M.D., and Marty Sliwinksi, PhD., at Pennsylvania State University.

Other major program and collaboration grants were:

• Central Africa International Epidemiologic Databases to Evaluate AIDS, $9.4 million, Kathy Anastos, M.D., and Dennis Nash, Ph.D., at the City University of New York

• Developmental Mechanisms of Human Congenital Heart Disease, $7.5 million, Bernice Morrow, Ph.D.

• Environmental Influences on Child Health Outcomes, $5 million, Judy Aschner, M.D.

Read about more Einstein grants, as well as published research, in Research Round-up.

***

About Albert Einstein College of Medicine

Albert Einstein College of Medicine is one of the nation’s premier centers for research, medical education and clinical investigation. During the 2016-2017 academic year, Einstein is home to 717 M.D. students, 166 Ph.D. students, 103 students in the combined M.D./Ph.D. program, and 278 postdoctoral research fellows. The College of Medicine has more than 1,900 full-time faculty members located on the main campus and at its clinical affiliates. In 2016, Einstein received more than $160 million in awards from the National Institutes of Health (NIH). This includes the funding of major research centers at Einstein in aging, intellectual development disorders, diabetes, cancer, clinical and translational research, liver disease, and AIDS. Other areas where the College of Medicine is concentrating its efforts include developmental brain research, neuroscience, cardiac disease, and initiatives to reduce and eliminate ethnic and racial health disparities. Its partnership with Montefiore, the University Hospital and academic medical center for Einstein, advances clinical and translational research to accelerate the pace at which new discoveries become the treatments and therapies that benefit patients. Einstein runs one of the largest residency and fellowship training programs in the medical and dental professions in the United States through Montefiore and an affiliation network involving hospitals and medical centers in the Bronx, Brooklyn and on Long Island. For more information, please visit www.einstein.yu.edu, read our blog, follow us on Twitter, like us on Facebook and view us on YouTube.