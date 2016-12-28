Newswise — SANTA MONICA (Dec. 28, 2016) -- Providence Saint John’s Health Center is partnering with Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Medical Group to raise the level of care for the most fragile newborns in the medical center’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), bringing world class neonatal care to Santa Monica and the surrounding Westside communities.

Providence Saint John’s is home to The Maria Shriver Nursery, which is staffed by specially trained nurses 24 hours a day, seven days a week and is where newborns undergo routine care including health screenings and exams. Newborns with special medical needs are transferred to the Irene Dunne Guild Level III NICU to receive the health interventions they require.

CHLA Medical Group neonatologists Philippe Friedlich, MD, MS Epi, MBA, and Steven Chin, MD, MMSc, will lead the 18-bed Irene Dunne Guild NICU at Providence Saint John’s. CHLA Medical Group specialists will collaborate with Saint John’s physicians, nurses and therapists to advance the health center’s neonatal care.

“We’re eager to begin the New Year advancing the level of care for our tiniest patients,” said Don Larsen, MD, Providence Saint John’s chief medical officer. “CHLA is an academic medical center nationally recognized for pediatric care. By combining Saint John’s tradition of excellence with the expertise of CHLA Medical Group neonatal specialists, our community will have 24/7 access to this specialized level of care close to home.”

The CHLA Medical Group specialists and Providence Saint John’s team of physicians, nurses and therapists will work collaboratively to enhance the level of care. “It’s our Mission to provide access to the best quality and compassionate care to the vulnerable in our community,” said Marcel Loh, Chief Executive of Providence Saint John’s. “Our tiniest patients truly are vulnerable and will benefit from this collaboration.”

CHLA President and Chief Executive Officer Paul S. Viviano says, “We want to thank the clinical leaders of Providence Saint John’s for welcoming Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Medical Group physicians to their community. As the premier pediatric academic medical center in California, we are proud to engage in a partnership that will expand care for critically-ill infants treated at Providence Saint John’s.”

“It’s an honor and a privilege for our neonatologists to provide high-quality critical care, together with our Providence Saint John’s colleagues, to families living in the Westside communities,” says Larry Harrison, chief executive officer, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Medical Group. “CHLA Medical Group has had a presence in the community providing pediatric outpatient specialty care through our Children’s Hospital Los Angeles—Santa Monica outpatient center. This partnership with Saint John’s will enhance our ability to meet the needs of the Westside community with the highest level care for vulnerable and premature infants.”

The partnership is an expansion of the relationship between Providence Health & Services, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Medical Group. CHLA Medical Group physicians also oversee care in the NICU at Providence Holy Cross as well as at Providence Tarzana Medical Center, where physicians oversee care within the pediatric ICU and inpatient pediatric unit. Experts are available 24 hours a day, allowing families access to top-quality specialty care for their children, in their communities.

About Children’s Hospital Los Angeles



Children's Hospital Los Angeles has been named the best children’s hospital in California and among the top 10 in the nation for clinical excellence with its selection to the prestigious U.S. News & World Report Honor Roll. Children’s Hospital is home to The Saban Research Institute, one of the largest and most productive pediatric research facilities in the United States. Children’s Hospital is also one of America's premier teaching hospitals through its affiliation with the Keck School of Medicine of the University of Southern California since 1932. For more information, visit CHLA.org. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Instagram, or visit the institution’s child health blog (www.WeTreatKidsBetter.org) or its research blog (www.ResearCHLABlog.org).

Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Medical Group



Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Medical Group is composed of 596 physicians and 708 practitioners who lead the multidisciplinary clinical team at Children's Hospital Los Angeles, a world-renowned pediatric academic medical center located in the heart of Hollywood, Calif. The majority of physicians in the group are also full-time faculty members at the Keck School of Medicine of the University of Southern California. Nearly one-quarter of the group’s physicians are recognized as being among the best physicians in America as measured by their peers through lists such as “Best Doctors in America” and “America’s Top Doctors.” CHLAMG is an academic medical group, meaning that, in addition to providing direct care to patients, physicians teach medical students, residents and fellows and also conduct basic, clinical and translational research to advance pediatric health care.

About Providence Health & Services



Providence Health & Services, Southern California, is a Catholic not-for-profit, mission-driven healthcare system. Providence Southern California operates six award-winning hospitals and a comprehensive, fully-integrated network of primary care clinics, urgent care centers, home care, TrinityCare and TrinityKids Care hospice as well as Providence High School. Providence is anchored locally by Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Mission Hills, Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, Providence Tarzana Medical Center and Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Centers in Torrance and San Pedro. With more than 3,400 physicians, Providence provides coordinated primary and specialty care through an array of physician groups and individual providers including Providence Medical Institute and physician groups in the South Bay, the West Valley, Santa Clarita and the Westside. Providence affiliate, Facey Medical Group, provides primary and specialized care in the San Fernando and Santa Clarita valleys and in Simi Valley. For more information, visit California.providence.org.