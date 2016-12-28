 
Return to Article List

U Law Professors Available to Comment on Obama's National Monument Designations

Article ID: 666999

Released: 28-Dec-2016 6:05 PM EST

Source Newsroom: University of Utah

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
  • Share
Expert Pitch
MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CITATIONS
CHANNELS
Government/Law, U.S. Politics
KEYWORDS
  • Bears Ears, national monument, Utah, President Barack Obama

    • Newswise — On Wednesday, President Barack Obama designated 1.35 million acres in southeastern Utah, known as Bears Ears, a national monument.

    In his proclamation, Obama noted the land is considered sacred to many Native American tribes and the "abundant rock art, ancient cliff dwellings, ceremonial sites and countless other artifacts."

    The president's action was supported by five Indian tribes but opposed by leading Utah politicians.

    John Ruple and Bob Keiter, professors at the S.J. Quinney College of Law at the University of Utah, are available to comment on Wednesday's announcement.

    • John Ruple is a research associate professor at the Wallace Stegner Center for Land Resources and the Environment and focuses on public lands and water resource management.
    Office: 801-581-6545; cell: 801-230-3380

    • Bob Keiter is the Wallace Stegner Professor of Law and director of the Stegner Center for Land Resources and the Environment and is an expert on public lands policy and national parks.
    Office: 801-581-5035, cell: 801-712-0894


    Comment/Share

    Share




    Chat now!