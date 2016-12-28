Newswise — On Wednesday, President Barack Obama designated 1.35 million acres in southeastern Utah, known as Bears Ears, a national monument.

In his proclamation, Obama noted the land is considered sacred to many Native American tribes and the "abundant rock art, ancient cliff dwellings, ceremonial sites and countless other artifacts."

The president's action was supported by five Indian tribes but opposed by leading Utah politicians.

John Ruple and Bob Keiter, professors at the S.J. Quinney College of Law at the University of Utah, are available to comment on Wednesday's announcement.

• John Ruple is a research associate professor at the Wallace Stegner Center for Land Resources and the Environment and focuses on public lands and water resource management.

• Bob Keiter is the Wallace Stegner Professor of Law and director of the Stegner Center for Land Resources and the Environment and is an expert on public lands policy and national parks.

