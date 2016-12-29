Newswise — December 29, 2016 –The American Journal of Nursing (AJN) is pleased to announce the 2016 winners of its annual Book of the Year Awards. Winners in 19 categories appear in the journal’s January issue. AJN, the “leading voice of nursing since 1900,” is published by Wolters Kluwer.

“Wolters Kluwer is excited to announce the best in nursing publications in 19 categories,” said Jayne Marks, Vice President, Global Publishing, Wolters Kluwer, Health Learning, Research and Practice. Shawn Kennedy, MA, RN, FAAN, AJN’s editor-in-chief, added “AJN’s Book of the Year Awards are very important to us. For 47 years we have taken the opportunity to acknowledge high-quality publications in the health care community. We congratulate all of the winners.”

Book of the Year Awards

Since 1969, AJN has announced its annual list of the best in nursing publishing. The AJN Book of the Year program is a prestigious competition that garners the attention of the nursing community and supporting health care publishers. The winners are chosen by a panel of judges who range from college professors to clinicians to nursing executives.

This year’s first-place award winners in the 19 categories are:

• Adult Primary Care: Motivational Interviewing in Diabetes Care by Marc P. Steinberg and William R. Miller

• Advanced Practice Nursing: Care of the Obese in Advanced Practice Nursing: Communication, Assessment, and Treatment by Lisa. L.M. Maher

• Child Health: The Activity Kit for Babies and Toddlers at Risk: How to Use Everyday Routines to Build Social and Communication Skills by Deborah Fein, Molly Helt, Lynn Brennan, and Marianne Barton

• Community/Public Health/Home Health: Public Health Nursing: Population-Centered Health Care in the Community by Marcia Stanhope and Jeanette Lancaster

• Consumer Health: The Weird Things That Happen When Someone You Love Dies: A Book of Lists by Rebecca C. Schmidt

• Creative Works for General Audience: The Zipper Club by Thomas Mannella Melbourne

• Critical Care – Emergency Nursing: A Practical Guide to Forensic Nursing: Incorporating Forensic Principles into Nursing Practice by Angela F. Amar and L. Kathleen Sekula

• Digital Products: vSim for Nursing/Health Assessment by Lippincott Williams and Wilkins and Laerdal Medical

• Gerontologic Nursing: Evidence-Based Geriatric Nursing Protocols for Best Practice Edited by Marie Blotz, Elizabeth Capezuti, Terry Fulmer, and DeAnne Zwicker

• History and Public Policy: Into Africa: A Transnational History of Catholic Medical Missions and Social Change by Barbra Mann Wall

• Information Technology: Nursing Informatics for the Advanced Practice Nurse: Patient Safety, Quality, Outcomes, and Interprofessionalism by Susan McBride and Mari Tietze

• Maternal-Child Health: Pharmacology for Women’s Health by Mary C. Brucker and Tekoa L. King

• Medical-Surgical Nursing: Wound Care Essentials: Practice Principles by Sharon Baranoski and Elizabeth A. Ayello

• Nursing Education/Continuing Education/Professional Development: Teaching in Nursing: A Guide for Faculty Edited by Diane M. Billings and Judith A. Halstead

• Nursing Management and Leadership: Primary Nursing: Person-Centered Care Delivery System Design by Susan Wessel and Marie Manthey

• Nursing Research: Measurement in Nursing and Health Research by Carolyn Feher Waltz, Ora Lea Strickland, and Elizabeth R. Lenz

• Palliative Care and Hospice: Perinatal and Pediatric Bereavement in Nursing and Other Health Professions Edited by Beth Perry Black, Patricia Moyle Wright, and Rana Limbo

• Professional Issues: American Indian Health and Nursing Edited by Margaret P. Moss

• Psychiatric and Mental Health Nursing: When Psychological Problems Mask Medical Disorders: A Guide for Psychotherapists by James Morrison

View all the 2016 winners online here.

###

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer is a global leader in professional information services. Professionals in the areas of legal, business, tax, accounting, finance, audit, risk, compliance and healthcare rely on Wolters Kluwer's market leading information-enabled tools and software solutions to manage their business efficiently, deliver results to their clients, and succeed in an ever more dynamic world.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2015 annual revenues of €4.2 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, and employs over 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands. Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).



Wolters Kluwer Health is a leading global provider of information and point of care solutions for the healthcare industry. For more information about our products and organization, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow @WKHealth or @Wolters_Kluwer on Twitter, like us on Facebook, follow us on LinkedIn, or follow WoltersKluwerComms on YouTube.

