Newswise — Washington, DC (January 6, 2017) —Rajnish Mehrotra, MD, FASN, begins his 6-year term as Editor-in-Chief of the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology (CJASN) on January 1, 2017, alongside an incoming editorial team of 17 highly accomplished nephrology researchers whose expertise spans virtually the entire breadth of clinical research in Nephrology. Dr. Mehrotra and his editorial team will be featured in an #AskASN Twitter chat on February 21st at 9:00 p.m. EST.

“Our vision for CJASN is for us to cement the journal as the leading voice in communicating and influencing advances in clinical Nephrology,” Dr. Mehrotra wrote in a CJASN editorial. “To achieve this vision, we have set three goals: (1) Rapidly and effectively communicate the most important advances in clinical and translational research in Nephrology, including innovations in research methods and care delivery; (2) Put these advances in context for future research directions and patient care; and (3) Become an important voice on every issue that potentially affects the clinical practice of Nephrology, particularly in the United States.”

The new editorial team has also issued an updated list of original and invited category articles that investigators should consider before submitting articles to CJASN. Original research articles span topics ranging from acid/base and electrolyte disorders to transplantation. Invited articles range from commentaries and editorials to reviews and series. Category descriptions, a complete list of the new editorial team and additional materials are available at http://cjasn.asnjournals.org/site/misc/ifora.xhtml.

Dr. Mehrotra is Section Head of Nephrology at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, Washington, a Professor of Medicine at the University of Washington, and an investigator at the Kidney Research Institute. His research has focused on topics including the comparative effectiveness of dialysis therapies, patient-reported outcomes, and ethnic disparities in chronic kidney disease. He is an active member of ASN and has previously served as an Associate Editor for the Journal of the American Society of Nephrology (JASN) and the Nephrology Self-Assessment Program (NephSAP) in addition to having served as Chairman of the Dialysis Advisory Group. Dr. Mehrotra also is a member of the ASN Public Policy Board, Grants Committee, and the Quality Metrics Task Force. He succeeds Gary C. Curhan, MD, ScD, FASN as CJASN’s Editor-in-Chief.

The editorial entitled, “CJASN: Turning the Page” will appear online at http://cjasn.asnjournals.org/ on January 6, 2017, doi 10.2215/CJN.11511116. An accompanying podcast by Dr. Mehrotra is also available online on www.cjasn.org.

