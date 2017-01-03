Newswise — Reston, VA — ACR Appropriateness Criteria® have been updated to cover 227 topics with more than 1,100 clinical indications. These continuously reviewed evidence-based guidelines help health care providers choose the most appropriate medical imaging exam for a specific clinical condition.

“Use of these guidelines in exam ordering ensures that the right patient gets the right scan for the right indication and has been shown to improve quality, reduce unwarranted scans and lower imaging costs,” said E. Kent Yucel, MD, FACR, chair of the ACR Committee on Diagnostic Imaging and Interventional Radiology Appropriateness Criteria. “The guidelines allow providers to educate themselves regarding the latest evidence-based approach to medical imaging for a given procedure without disrupting the doctor-patient relationship or delaying needed care,” he added.

The guidelines are specified appropriate use criteria (AUC) under the Protecting Access to Medicare Act (PAMA) legislation and are developed by expert panels of doctors from the relevant medical specialties. Developed by the American College of Radiology (ACR), which is designated by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) as a qualified Provider-Led Entity, the new release features 7 new and 19 updated diagnostic imaging and radiation oncology topics.

New diagnostic imaging and radiation oncology topics

**Back Pain — Child

**Chronic Extremity Joint Pain, Suspected Inflammatory Arthritis

**Imaging of Possible Tuberculosis

**Adjuvant Management of Early Stage Endometrial Cancer

**Evaluation of Nipple Discharge

**Chronic Liver Disease

**Chylothorax Treatment Planning

Revised diagnostic imaging and radiation oncology topics

**Chronic Chest Pain — High Probability of Coronary Artery Disease

**Dyspnea — Suspected Cardiac Origin

**Chronic Hip Pain

**Hematospermia

**Known or Suspected Congenital Heart Disease in the Adult

**Nonvariceal Upper Gastrointestinal Bleeding

**Palpable Breast Masses

**Plexopathy

**Prostate Cancer — Pretreatment Detection, Surveillance and Staging

**Pulsatile Abdominal Mass — Suspected Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm

**Renal Transplant Dysfunction

**Stress (Fatigue/Insufficiency) Fracture, Including Sacrum, Excluding Other Vertebrae

**Suspected Liver Metastases

**Suspected Physical Abuse — Child

**Suspected Pulmonary Hypertension

**Urinary Tract Infection — Child

**Vascular Claudication — Assessment for Revascularization

**Permanent Source Brachytherapy for Prostate Cancer

**Recurrent Hodgkin Lymphoma

For more information about ACR Appropriateness Criteria visit the ACR website. Learn more about ACR Select® provided by National Decision Support Company, which contains the digital content of the ACR Appropriateness Criteria. This platform can be integrated with computerized ordering or electronic health record (EHR) systems to guide providers when ordering medical imaging scans.

About the American College of Radiology

The American College of Radiology (ACR), founded in 1924, is a professional medical society dedicated to serving patients and society by empowering radiology professionals to advance the practice, science, and professions of radiological care.

