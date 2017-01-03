The Institute For Functional Medicine Announces Collaboration With Dale Bredesen's MPI Cognition

Newswise — FEDERAL WAY, Wash., Jan. 3, 2017 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The Institute for Functional Medicine (IFM) is pleased to announce a new collaboration with MPI Cognition, founded by Dale Bredesen, MD, to train clinicians in the treatment of mild cognitive impairment and early Alzheimer's disease. The program is titled Reversing Cognitive Decline: Advanced Clinical Training in Treating MCI and Early Alzheimer's Disease, and the first offering will be March 11-12, 2017, in Huntington Beach, CA.

Alzheimer's disease is the leading cause of dementia worldwide and is poised to become a major public health crisis. To date, there are few single treatments, pharmaceutical or otherwise, that can help with this degenerative condition. Dr. Bredesen's research has demonstrated that a multimodal "programmatic" approach can be successful in the treatment of early stage Alzheimer's disease and mild cognitive impairment (MCI)1. This two-day CME program details this exciting new approach to these previously untreatable conditions.

"We are excited to partner with IFM to present this novel clinical training, since Functional Medicine is uniquely suited to identify and address the numerous issues that drive cognitive decline. There are dozens of drivers that all turn out to be critical for potential contributions to cognitive decline, and with the systems biology approach taken by Functional Medicine, identifying and treating them is intrinsic to the process," states Dr. Bredesen.

IFM's Chief Executive Officer, Laurie Hofmann, MPH, remarks, "IFM is pleased to be the partner of MPI for this advanced clinical training. This partnership provides Functional Medicine clinicians with the unique opportunity to complete a comprehensive coursework on the latest clinical applications of neuroscience in the treatment of these conditions."

Robert Luby, MD, IFM's Executive Director of Medical Education explains, "At the Reversing Cognitive Decline program, clinicians will learn how to apply a patient-specific approach for reversing cognitive decline in the early stages. Then at IFM's 2017 Annual International Conference in June, practitioners will learn the cutting edge science and clinical techniques that leverage neuroplasticity to prevent and reverse neurodegeneration across a wide range of applications."

This will be the first in a series of trainings offered by IFM and MPI in 2017. Priority registration will be given to advanced Functional Medicine clinicians and clinicians who specialize in these specific conditions. Other clinicians are encouraged to apply should additional program seats become available. To learn more about this program, please visit IFM.org/RCD.

About The Institute for Functional Medicine (IFM): IFM is the global leader in Functional Medicine. The mission of IFM is to serve the highest expression of individual health through the widespread adoption of Functional Medicine as the standard of care.

Functional Medicine is a personalized, systems-oriented model that empowers patients and practitioners to achieve the highest expression of health by working in collaboration to address the underlying causes of disease. The primary drivers of the chronic disease epidemic are the daily interactions among an individual's genetics, environment, and lifestyle choices. Functional Medicine addresses these underlying causes of disease and equips healthcare practitioners to help their patients manage this complex, interconnected web. For more information about IFM, please visit IFM.org.

MPI Cognition provides advanced medical information and algorithms that assist individuals and practitioners to prevent and reverse cognitive decline. For more information about MPI Cognition, please visit mpi-cognition.com.

