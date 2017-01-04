Newswise — Pennington, NJ – (Jan. 4, 2017) – ECS, in partnership with the Toyota Research Institute of North America (TRINA), a division of Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing North America, Inc. (TEMA), is requesting proposals from young professors and scholars pursuing innovative electrochemical research in green energy technology.

Global development of industry and technology in the 20th century, increased production of vehicles and the growing population have resulted in massive consumption of fossil fuels. Today, the automotive industry faces three challenges regarding environmental and energy issues: (1) finding a viable alternative energy source as a replacement for oil, (2) reducing CO2 emissions and (3) preventing air pollution. Although the demand for oil alternatives—such as natural gas, electricity and hydrogen—may grow, each alternative energy source has its disadvantages. Currently, oil remains the main source of automotive fuel; however, further research and development of alternative energies may bring change.

Fellowship Objectives and Content

The purpose of the ECS Toyota Young Investigator Fellowship is to encourage young professors and scholars to pursue research in green energy technology that may promote the development of next-generation vehicles capable of utilizing alternative fuels. Electrochemical research has already informed the development and improvement of innovative batteries, electrocatalysts, photovoltaics and fuel cells.

Through this fellowship, ECS and TRINA hope to see more innovative and unconventional technologies borne from electrochemical research.

The fellowship will be awarded to a minimum of one candidate annually. Winners will receive a restricted grant of no less than $50,000 to conduct the research outlined in their proposal within one year. Winners will also receive a one-year complimentary ECS membership as well as the opportunity to present and/or publish their research with ECS.

Meet previous winners.

Application Guidelines

Recipient Eligibility

To qualify, a candidate must be under 40 years of age and working in North America. The candidate must submit an original research proposal for review by the ECS Toyota Young Investigator Fellowship Committee. The proposed research theme must not overlap with other research grants or other funded research projects.



Proposal Requirements

The format of the proposal is open, but it must present the research target, technical approach, budget and schedule in no more than three pages. Proposals should be submitted no later than January 31, 2017. Go to www.electrochem.org/toyota-fellowship for rules and nomination form.

Selection Process

Proposals will be reviewed by the ECS Toyota Young Investigator Fellowship Committee, a joint body of ECS and TRINA representatives. The committee will evaluate all proposals based upon their alignment with Toyota’s current technical needs; the unique, innovative or unconventional nature of the technical approaches and the feasibility of the technology to positively impact the field of green energy.

Award Acceptance

The selected award recipient(s) will sign a grant contract with ECS and will be required to submit a midway progress report and a final written report after one year of funding. The recipient(s) will be invited semiannually to TRINA to present their research progress.

Depending on the research progress and the results obtained at the completion of the award period, Toyota may elect to enter into a research agreement with the recipient to continue the work. The recipient must publish their findings in a relevant ECS journal and/or present at an ECS meeting within 24 months of the end of the research period.

Please click here for more information.

