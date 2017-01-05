 
Johns Hopkins Expert Available to Speak on New Peanut Allergy Prevention Guidelines

Released: 5-Jan-2017 8:00 AM EST

Source Newsroom: Johns Hopkins Medicine

      Robert Wood, M.D.

    Today, a National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases-sponsored expert panel published the Guidelines for the Prevention of Peanut Allergy, which covers early peanut introduction, a new definition of the “at-risk” population and the option of using IgE testing in lieu of skin testing.

    Robert Wood, M.D., director of pediatric allergy and immunology and professor of pediatrics at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, has authored an editorial for The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology regarding the new guidelines. He is available to discuss the guidelines and their implications.

