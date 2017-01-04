Newswise — Reston, VA — An article promoting standardized imaging efforts to improve diagnosis and treatment of prostate cancer has been selected as the best clinical research paper published in European Urology.

“PI-RADS Prostate Imaging — Reporting and Data System: 2015, Version 2,” written by members of the MR Prostate Imaging Reporting and Data System (PI-RADS™) Steering Committee, was published last January in the official journal of the European Association of Urology (EAU). The article provides updated information for the acquisition and standardized interpretation and reporting of multiparametric magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) of the prostate to detect potentially life-threatening cancers.

“Since the publication of this paper last year, the newest version of PI-RADS has been welcomed with open arms and rapidly implemented by the prostate cancer medical community. The positive impact has been tremendous on both clinical care and research concerning the risk of clinically significant prostate cancer that may require biopsy and treatment,” said Jeffrey C. Weinreb, MD, FACR, co-chair of the MR Prostate Imaging Reporting and Data System (PI-RADS) Steering Committee. Written for medical professionals, the online document along with the European Urology article represent an international scientific consensus, he added. Weinreb noted the steering committee was honored that its efforts received this international distinction. The award will be presented at the EAU annual meeting in March.

The American College of Radiology (ACR) formed a joint effort with AdMeTech Foundation and the European Society of Urogenital Radiology (ESUR) to expedite the transfer of high-quality MRI from laboratories to patients to address a major need in prostate cancer care — reducing unnecessary biopsies and treatment. Members of the steering committee and authors of the journal article include Weinreb; Jelle O. Barentsz, MD, PhD (co-chair); Peter L. Choyke, MD, FACR; François Cornud, MD; Masoom A. Haider, MD; Katarzyna J. Macura, MD, PhD, FACR; Daniel Margolis, MD; Mitchell D. Schnall, MD, PhD, FACR; Clare M. Tempany, MD; Harriet C. Thoeny, MD; and Sadhna Verma, MD. PI-RADS is available for free.

