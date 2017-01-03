 
Creighton Historian Available for Comment on Catalonian Independence Movement.

Released: 3-Jan-2017 3:05 PM EST

History, International Law, Europe News
KEYWORDS
  • Catalonia, Catalan Independence , Spain

    • Scott Eastman, PhD, is an historian of Spanish nationalism at Creighton University and the author of Preaching Spanish Nationalism Across the Hispanic Atlantic, 1759-1823 (LSU Press, 2012).

    Satellite and TV interviews available via LTN Creighton University studio.

