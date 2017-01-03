Newswise — CHICAGO - Cass R. Sunstein, the Robert Walmsley University Professor at Harvard Law School and one of the country’s most influential legal scholars, will weigh in on the “Divided States of America,” the leading issue of the day, when he delivers the Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law’s Julius Rosenthal Foundation Lecture Series Jan. 17 to 19.

The three lectures on the “Divided States of America” will address sources of division and polarization in the United States — why we are so far apart on issues of fact and value in both law and politics. Sunstein also will explore “American cures for the current American disease.”

The lectures are titled “Whose Facts?” (noon Tuesday, Jan. 17), “Whose Values?” (1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18) and “American Cures for American Diseases” (noon Thursday, Jan. 19). Free and open to the public, the lecture series will take place on the Law School’s Chicago campus, 375 E. Chicago Ave., Rubloff 150. To attend, an RSVP is required.

Sunstein does leading research in the fields of constitutional law, administrative law, environmental law and law and behavioral economics. At Harvard, Sunstein founded and now directs the Program on Behavioral Economics and Public Policy. From 2009 to 2012, he was administrator of the White House Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs.

Previously, he taught at the University of Chicago Law School as the Karl N. Llewellyn Distinguished Service Professor of Jurisprudence, and he clerked for Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall. He holds an A.B. from Harvard College and a J.D. from Harvard Law School.

One of the principal programs supported by the Julius Rosenthal Foundation, the lecture series has assumed a preeminent position among distinguished lecture programs in the legal world. Publication of the lectures has made a notable contribution to legal literature and scholarship for more than 70 years.

The Rosenthal Lecture Series was established in 1919 in memory of Julius Rosenthal (1827-1905), an eminent and beloved member of the Chicago Bar.