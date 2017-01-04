Newswise — Reston, VA — The Journal of the American College of Radiology (JACR®) announced four “Best of 2016” articles that enhance the quality of radiologists’ work.

“Chosen by members of the JACR editorial board, these original peer-reviewed articles highlight the journal’s four key areas of interest: health services research and policy, clinical practice management, leadership, and training and education,” said Bruce J. Hillman, MD, FACR, JACR founding editor-in-chief. “These articles, available as free access for the next three months, are must-read papers because of their importance to the radiology profession,” he added.

The top annual awards were selected by committees of editorial board members that were headed by an associate editor for each content area. The honored publications are:

**Alternative Payment Models in Radiology: The Legislative and Regulatory Roadmap for Reform (Ezequiel Silva III, MD, FACR; Geraldine B. McGinty, MD, MBA, FACR; Danny R. Hughes, PhD; and Richard Duszak Jr., MD, FACR)

**In-Person Communication Between Radiologists and Acute Care Surgeons Leads to Significant Alterations in Surgical Decision Making (Elliot C. Dickerson, MD; Hasan B. Alam, MD; Richard K.J. Brown, MD, FACR; Jadranka Stojanovska, MD; and Matthew S. Davenport, MD)

**Direct Interactive Public Education by Breast Radiologists About Screening Mammography: Impact on Anxiety and Empowerment (Jiyon Lee, MD; Lara A. Hardesty, MD; Nathan M. Kunzlera; and Andrew B. Rosenkrantz, MD)

**Strategic Expansion Models in Academic Radiology (Rajni Natesan, MD, MBA; Wei T. Yang, MD; Habib Tannir; and Jay R. Parikh, MD, FACR)

JACR is the official journal of the American College of Radiology (ACR), providing information on topics affecting the practice of diagnostic radiologists, interventional radiologists, medical physicists and radiation oncologists. For related information, visit the journal’s blog or participate in its Twitter chats.

###

About the American College of Radiology

The American College of Radiology (ACR), founded in 1924, is a professional medical society dedicated to serving patients and society by empowering radiology professionals to advance the practice, science and professions of radiological care.



To arrange an interview with any ACR member, please contact Shawn Farley at 703-648-8936, Maryann Verrillo at 703-390-9822 or email PR@acr.org.

