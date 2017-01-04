http://newsnetwork.mayoclinic.org/discussion/mayo-clinic-diet-named-best-commercial-diet-by-u-s-news-world-report/

Newswise — ROCHESTER, Minn. — The Mayo Clinic Diet has been named No. 1 in the Best Commercial Diet category in U.S. News & World Report’s 2017 Best Diets rankings. The Mayo approach offers a weight-loss and lifestyle program based on years of research and clinical experience.

“We are honored to be recognized for a weight-loss method that offers lasting results,” says Donald Hensrud, M.D., medical editor of The Mayo Clinic Diet and director of the Mayo Clinic Healthy Living Program. “With two-thirds of Americans overweight or obese, we know that managing a healthy weight can be challenging, but when people see results quickly, they feel empowered to continue on their journey to a healthier weight.”

With the arrival of the new year, many people may vow to adopt a healthier lifestyle, including weight loss. Mayo Clinic experts recognize that dieting in the traditional sense may not lead to lasting results. The Mayo Clinic Diet offers advice on starting a weight-loss journey and staying on track. The diet offers effective, practical, healthy and enjoyable methods to lose unwanted pounds and keep them off for good.

“The Mayo Clinic Diet is much more than a diet,” Dr. Hensrud says. “It’s a lifestyle program in which people can eat great-tasting food and feel better right away ─ even while they lose weight. More importantly, these lifestyle changes are sustainable and can improve long-term health as people reach and maintain a healthy weight.”

The Mayo Clinic Diet is designed to help people manage weight long term. The easy-to-follow, two-phase plan offers practical and flexible approaches to shedding pounds and keeping them off. The Mayo Clinic Diet begins with a Quick Start plan. The Lose It! phase is designed to help dieters lose 6 to 10 pounds in the first two weeks by adding five habits, breaking five habits and adopting five bonus habits. The second step is the Live It! Phase, which turns those new habits into a lifestyle. This phase is designed to help dieters continue to lose 1 to 2 pounds each week until they reach their desired healthy weight and sustain it.

The diet isn’t restrictive or confusing. There is no calorie counting, or excluded foods or groups of food. The dietary plan is built around health-supporting vegetables and fruits; lean proteins; whole grains; and healthy fats, such as nuts and olive oil. The diet focuses on generous amounts of vegetables and fruits and healthy choices in other food groups. Portions of higher-calorie foods are limited but not excluded. Physical activity of at least 30 minutes most days also is emphasized to highlight overall health and weight.

“Managing weight does not have to be a negative experience,” Dr. Hensrud says. “When approached in the right way, achieving a healthy weight, feeling better and having an enjoyable lifestyle can go hand in hand.”

