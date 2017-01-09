Newswise — January 9, 2017 – The latest research and clinical information for nurses specializing in rehabilitation has a new publisher and a new online home, as Rehabilitation Nursing, official journal of the Association of Rehabilitation Nurses (ARN), begins a new publishing partnership with Wolters Kluwer.

The January/February issue of Rehabilitation Nursing—the first to be published by Wolters Kluwer—has been posted today on the upgraded journal website: www.rehabnursingjournal.com. "This new partnership will help us build on past successes and achieve new growth for our journal, for the expanding profession of rehabilitation nursing, and for the patients and families we serve," comments Editor-in-Chief Kristen L. Mauk, PhD, DNP, CRRN, of Colorado Christian University.

Continuously published for more than 40 years, Rehabilitation Nursing is ARN's official voice for high-quality research evidence and clinical practice information. Each bimonthly issue presents in-depth articles on current practice issues, research and its implications, editorial features, and news about products and services for individuals with disabilities or chronic illnesses. The January/February issue, published today, is a special topic issue on alternative and complementary medicine practices in rehabilitation nursing.

Wolters Kluwer is a leading health, medical, and research publisher—titles familiar to rehabilitation nurses include The American Journal of Nursing and American Journal of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. Members of ARN will continue to receive the print edition of their association journal as a benefit of membership.

The upgraded journal website provides mobile-friendly access to each issue. Registered users have the ability to search previous and current issues, create article collections and alerts, share articles, and more. Kristen Mauk encourages rehabilitation nurses to submit their manuscripts using Wolters Kluwer's Editorial Manager system at http://www.editorialmanager.com/rnj. She adds, "Working together, we can move our journal forward and promote the profession of rehabilitation nursing."

"We look forward to a productive and rewarding partnership with Wolters Kluwer," comments Karen Nason, Executive Director of ARN. "It is a real step forward in the evolution of our journal, the professional development of our members, and the continuous improvement in rehabilitation nursing practice and patient outcomes."

###

About Rehabilitation Nursing

Rehabilitation Nursing is a refereed, award-winning publication and is the official journal of the Association of Rehabilitation Nurses. Its purpose is to provide rehabilitation professionals with high-quality quality articles with a primary focus on rehabilitation nursing. Topics range from administration and research to education and clinical topics, and nursing perspectives, with continuing education opportunities in every issue.

About the Association of Rehabilitation Nurses

The Association of Rehabilitation Nurses (ARN) recognizes that rehabilitation nurses go above and beyond in caring for their patients every day. Our membership includes more than 5,800 professional nurses who together form a community singularly devoted to advancing and promoting rehabilitation nursing in a variety of practice settings, including inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation facilities, nursing schools, acute care, long- term care hospitals, skilled nursing facilities and home health agencies. The wealth of knowledge and information our community of nurses share is extensive.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer is a global leader in professional information services. Professionals in the areas of legal, business, tax, accounting, finance, audit, risk, compliance and healthcare rely on Wolters Kluwer's market leading information-enabled tools and software solutions to manage their business efficiently, deliver results to their clients, and succeed in an ever more dynamic world.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2015 annual revenues of €4.2 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, and employs over 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands. Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).



Wolters Kluwer Health is a leading global provider of information and point of care solutions for the healthcare industry. For more information about our products and organization, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow @WKHealth or @Wolters_Kluwer on Twitter, like us on Facebook, follow us on LinkedIn, or follow WoltersKluwerComms on YouTube.

