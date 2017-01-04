The Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, is up on the Congressional chopping block as President-Elect Donald Trump prepares to take the reins on Jan. 20. With all of this uncertainty, what might be the outcomes and impacts that would affect Americans and the country’s healthcare system?

Health economist James Marton at Georgia State University’s Andrew Young School of Policy Studies is available to break it all down.

Marton, along with fellow Georgia State University researcher Charles Courtemanche, broke down the early impacts of the Affordable Care Act on health insurance coverage, comparing coverage in states that expanded Medicaid against states which did not. The report is available here.

He has also researched who gained insurance coverage during the first year of the healthcare law’s full implementation, 2014, whether more spending on public health improves health outcomes, as well as the unintended consequences of citizenship verification requirements on the Medicaid enrollment of U.S. citizens.

To reach Marton, email marton@gsu.edu or call 404-413-0256. To view a full list of his research and abstracts of his findings, visit http://www2.gsu.edu/~ecojhm/papers.html. His bio is available at http://aysps.gsu.edu/profile/james-marton/.

Need other faculty experts? Visit the Georgia State University News Hub at http://news.gsu.edu/experts/.