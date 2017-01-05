Newswise — NEW ORLEANS – Regenerative medicine has much to offer the cardiovascular field, although there is still a way to go before it is ready for routine clinical application, according to Andre Terzic, MD, PhD, director of the Mayo Clinic Center for Regenerative Medicine and a professor in Cardiovascular Diseases Research at the Mayo Clinic, in Rochester, Minn.

Trials testing a variety of stem cell approaches in patients with conditions such as acute myocardial infarction, peripheral arterial disease, and dilated cardiomyopathy are providing important lessons about this novel strategy and showing its potential, he said in a state of the science talk at the American Heart Association scientific sessions.

