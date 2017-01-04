 
Learn How to Get Started with Argonne Leadership Computing Facility Resources

    • Newswise — Join a “Getting Started videoconference” to learn everything you need to know to get your research project up and running on Argonne Leadership Computing Facility (ALCF) systems.
    The ALCF is offering training via videoconferences for new and current users. On January 12 and January 18, ALCF staff will guide users through code building and job submission and learn tips for minimizing wait times and effectively backing up data on their supercomputing systems.
    This essential videoconference is open to both new and current users and is offered multiple times. To maximize your experience, sessions are limited to a handful of participants. Virtual videoconference "seats" are reserved on a first-come, first-served basis.
    Can't make the videoconference? View the full presentation SLIDE DECK and contact support@alcf.anl.gov with any questions.

    2017 Getting Started Videoconference Dates:
    • Thursday, January 12, 2017 | 1 - 4:30 p.m. (central)
    • Wednesday, January 18, 2017 | 9 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. (central)
    March sessions and additional 2017 sessions will be added in the near future.

