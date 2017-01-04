Yale Doctor: Breast Cancer Test Helps Determine Who Will Benefit From Long-Term Therapy
Article ID: 667168
Released: 4-Jan-2017 3:05 PM EST
Source Newsroom: Yale Cancer Center
MEDIA CONTACT
Available for logged-in reporters only
CITATIONS
CHANNELS
Tara Sanft, MD, Assistant Professor of Medicine (Medical Oncology); Medical Director of Adult Survivorship for the Yale Cancer Center Survivorship Clinic
Available anytime at tara.sanft@yale.edu or at 203.200.2328.
Dr. Tara Sanft is the Director of The Survivorship Clinic at Smilow Cancer Hospital. The Survivorship Clinic is comprised of a team of Yale Cancer Center’s leading clinicians and scientists. The primary focus is on providing guidance and direction to empower survivors to take steps to maximize their health, quality of life, and longevity. Additionally, the team educates survivors on the prevention, detection, and treatment of complications resulting from cancer treatment.