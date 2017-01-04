Tara Sanft, MD, Assistant Professor of Medicine (Medical Oncology); Medical Director of Adult Survivorship for the Yale Cancer Center Survivorship Clinic

Available anytime at tara.sanft@yale.edu or at 203.200.2328.

Dr. Tara Sanft is the Director of The Survivorship Clinic at Smilow Cancer Hospital. The Survivorship Clinic is comprised of a team of Yale Cancer Center’s leading clinicians and scientists. The primary focus is on providing guidance and direction to empower survivors to take steps to maximize their health, quality of life, and longevity. Additionally, the team educates survivors on the prevention, detection, and treatment of complications resulting from cancer treatment.