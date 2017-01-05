Newswise — Dr. Nigel Sharrock will present the prestigious Gaston Labat Award Lectureship on April 8th at the Excellence in ASRA Awards Luncheon, held in conjunction with the 42nd Annual Regional Anesthesiology and Acute Pain Medicine Meeting in San Francisco, CA.

ASRA bestows the Gaston Labat Award annually to an individual who has demonstrated outstanding contributions to the development, teaching, and practice of regional anesthesia in the tradition of Gaston P. Labat, MD (1843-1908).

Dr. Sharrock has spent the last 40 years focusing on regional anesthesia both as a clinician and an innovator and was instrumental in the transformation of the Hospital for Special Surgery into a world-renowned center for regional anesthesia.

Professor Quinn H. Hogan, MD, wrote in his nomination, “Dr. Sharrock is known for his leadership in clinical practice, having been the director at Hospital for Special Surgery, where he initiated its justifiably famous outcomes-based clinical approach to anesthesia.” He added that Dr. Sharrock is a committed teacher, persuasive speaker, and “a man of the highest standards.”

Dr. Sharrock is Anesthesiologist-in-Chief Emeritus and an attending anesthesiologist at the Hospital for Special Surgery and a clinical professor of Anesthesiology at Weill Cornell Medical College. Dr. Sharrock received his medical training at the University of Otago School of Medicine in New Zealand and served his residency at Albert Einstein Hospital in New York.

Dr. Sharrock has authored 115 peer-reviewed papers on regional anesthesia with particular attention to the control of thromboembolism during and following lower extremity surgery. His clinical focus is in joint arthroplasty, and his research endeavors are in areas to improve patient outcomes.

ASRA's 42nd Annual Regional Anesthesiology and Acute Pain Medicine Meeting will be held April 6-8, 2017, in San Francisco, CA.