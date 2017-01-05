Newswise — WASHINGTON - The American Psychological Association has appointed Rose Sokol-Chang, PhD, as publisher of journals in its Office of Publications and Databases, charged with managing all the editorial, peer review and production functions of APA’s journals’ program.

Sokol-Chang joined APA in 2012 as managing director of journals and stepped into the role of acting publisher in 2016.

“As a psychologist, Dr. Sokol-Chang brings a deep understanding of the field and combines that with a passion for editorial excellence,” said Jasper Simons, APA’s executive publisher.

APA publishes 92 scholarly journals in fields spanning psychological science and practice, amounting to roughly 5,000 articles per year. In her role as journals publisher, Sokol-Chang will serve as lead administrator of APA journals, responsible for production, promotion, budgeting, advertising, copyrights and research and development.

Before coming to APA, Sokol-Chang was an adjunct professor at the State University of New York at New Paltz and Southern New Hampshire University and a visiting assistant professor at Skidmore College. She earned her PhD in social psychology from Clark University and has published with Oxford University Press and the APA.

Sokol-Chang is a founding member of the Feminist Evolutionary Perspectives Society, past president of the NorthEastern Evolutionary Psychology Society and a co-founder and past editor-in-chief of its affiliate Journal of Social, Evolutionary, and Cultural Psychology (now Evolutionary Behavioral Sciences). She also served as editor-in-chief of EvoS Journal: The Journal of the Evolutionary Studies Consortium.

APA is dedicated to advancing psychology as a science and as a means of promoting health, education and human welfare by disseminating psychological knowledge through an extensive catalog of peer-reviewed journals and other products. APA journals are among the most widely circulated, most frequently cited and most often used publications in the behavioral and social sciences.

