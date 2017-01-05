Newswise — CHICAGO – Kara Adams, CAE, Senior Manager of Divisions and Community at the Institute of Food Technologists (IFT) was named to the 2016 Forty Under 40 by the Association Forum of Chicagoland.

The Forty Under 40 Awards recognize 40 up-and-coming association or nonprofit professionals who are under the age of 40, demonstrate high potential for success in leadership roles and exhibit a strong commitment to the association management and nonprofit industries.

Adams manages IFT's 24 Divisions (special interest groups) and online community. She was instrumental in the launch of the mobile version of IFT Connect, an online community that engages professionals in the food science fields across the globe. She received her Master of Education in Community Counseling from the University of Oklahoma and undergraduate degrees in psychology and literature from Lake Forest College.

Based in Chicago, Adams has a diverse background in animal behavior and training, at-risk youth program development, fundraising for higher education and as IFT's previous eLearning manager. When not developing leaders and engaging volunteers, Kara enjoys sharing restaurant recommendations with friends visiting Chicago, having picnics with her adopted Pomeranian, and aspires to someday own an Airstream trailer to travel the country fly-fishing.

Adams was recognized at a Forty Under 40 Awards reception in December.

