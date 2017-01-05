Dr. Steven Schwarz Is the Recipient of the 2016 Murray Davidson Award

Newswise — Brooklyn, NY – Steven M. Schwarz, MD, FAAP, FACN, AGAF, professor of pediatrics at SUNY Downstate Medical Center, was honored with the prestigious Murray Davidson Award for 2016 by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP).

The award recognizes an outstanding clinician, educator, and scientist who has made significant contributions to the field of pediatric gastroenterology and nutrition.

Dr. Schwarz is director of the Division of Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition at the Children’s Hospital at Downstate, a part of University Hospital of Brooklyn, at SUNY Downstate.

The award was presented during at the North American Society for Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition (NASPGHAN) Awards Ceremony in Montreal.

Dr. Schwarz is one of the nation’s foremost authorities on pediatric gastroenterology with extensive experience in gastroenterology and developmental disabilities. He received his bachelor’s degree from Yale College, his medical degree from Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons, and post-doctoral training in pediatric gastroenterology at Stanford and Columbia Universities. He was a member of the faculties of the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, University of Pennsylvania (1980-1984) and New York Medical College (NYMC) (1984-1995), where he received the Revson Foundation Career Scientist Award, and where he served both as chief of the Division of Pediatric Gastroenterology and as director of the Graduate Program in Nutrition. In 1995, he was named distinguished lecturer of NYMC's Graduate School of Health Sciences.

Since 1995, Dr. Schwarz has been professor of pediatrics at SUNY Downstate. From 1995 to 2008, he was chair of pediatrics at the former Long Island College Hospital, joining the full-time faculty at Downstate in 2008. Dr. Schwarz is past chair of the Clinical Care and Quality Committee and of the Ethics Committee of the North American Society for Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition, and he authored the society’s policy on professional disclosure and conflict of interest.

Dr. Schwarz is vice-chair of the Institutional Review Board of the Biomedical Research Alliance of New York. He is a fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Pediatric Society (APS), the American Gastroenterological Association, and the New York Academy of Medicine. In 2003, Dr. Schwarz was named to New York Magazine's Best Doctors “Hall of Fame.” He is editor-in-chief of PREP-Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition for the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP). Dr. Schwarz has published more than 90 original articles, chapters and reviews, and 90 abstracts, covering a wide array of research and clinical topics in pediatric gastroenterology.

