Pandemic Preparedness in the Next Administration

Released: 5-Jan-2017 3:05 PM EST

Source Newsroom: Georgetown University Medical Center

    • Newswise — WASHINGTON (January 5, 2017) – As the United States prepares for new leadership, global health thought leaders will convene January 10 to discuss ways the Trump administration can contribute to pandemic preparedness, global health security, and domestic readiness and resilience.

    The Center for Global Health Science and Security at Georgetown University Medical Center, in partnership with the Harvard Global Health Institute, host “Pandemic Preparedness in the Next Administration” at Georgetown University.

    WHEN:
    Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017
    9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

    WHERE:
    Georgetown University
    Copley Hall, Copley Formal Lounge
    37th And O St., N.W.
    Washington, DC

    WHO:
    Keynote Address: Anthony Fauci, Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

    Amy Pope, Deputy Homeland Security Advisor and Deputy Assistant to the President, National Security Council

    Hamid Jafari, Principal Deputy Director in the Center for Global Health, CDC

    Bill Steiger, Chief Program Officer, Pink Ribbon Red Ribbon

    Ronald A. Klain, Advisory, Skoll Global Threats Fund; Former Ebola response coordinator for the Obama Administration

    Ashish Jha, Director, Harvard Global Health Institute; K.T. Li Professor of Health Policy, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health

    Rebecca Katz, Co-director, Center for Global Health Science and Security, Georgetown University Medical Center

    AGENDA: ghss.georgetown.edu/pandemicprep2017

    WEBCAST: The event will be webcast; please check ghss.georgetown.edu/pandemicprep2017 for more information.

    The hashtag for this event is #pandemicprep17

