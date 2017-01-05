Newswise — WASHINGTON (January 5, 2017) – As the United States prepares for new leadership, global health thought leaders will convene January 10 to discuss ways the Trump administration can contribute to pandemic preparedness, global health security, and domestic readiness and resilience.

The Center for Global Health Science and Security at Georgetown University Medical Center, in partnership with the Harvard Global Health Institute, host “Pandemic Preparedness in the Next Administration” at Georgetown University.

WHEN:

Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017

9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

WHERE:

Georgetown University

Copley Hall, Copley Formal Lounge

37th And O St., N.W.

Washington, DC

WHO:

Keynote Address: Anthony Fauci, Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

Amy Pope, Deputy Homeland Security Advisor and Deputy Assistant to the President, National Security Council

Hamid Jafari, Principal Deputy Director in the Center for Global Health, CDC

Bill Steiger, Chief Program Officer, Pink Ribbon Red Ribbon

Ronald A. Klain, Advisory, Skoll Global Threats Fund; Former Ebola response coordinator for the Obama Administration

Ashish Jha, Director, Harvard Global Health Institute; K.T. Li Professor of Health Policy, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health

Rebecca Katz, Co-director, Center for Global Health Science and Security, Georgetown University Medical Center

AGENDA: ghss.georgetown.edu/pandemicprep2017

WEBCAST: The event will be webcast; please check ghss.georgetown.edu/pandemicprep2017 for more information.

MEDIA: Space is limited. Please RSVP by 5 p.m., Monday, Jan. 9th with Karen Teber: km463@georgetown.edu

The hashtag for this event is #pandemicprep17

