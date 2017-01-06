 
Yale Expert on Novel Immunotherapy Research in Bladder Cancer

Released: 6-Jan-2017 11:05 AM EST

    Daniel Petrylak, MD

Cancer, Immunology
KEYWORDS
  • Immunotherapy, Yale Cancer Center, Bladder Cancer

    • Daniel P Petrylak, MD, Professor of Medicine (Medical Oncology) and of Urology; Co-Director, Signal Transduction Research Program

    Available at daniel.petrylak@yale.edu or 203.785.2815.

    As Professor of Medicine and Urology at Yale School of Medicine, Dr. Daniel P. Petrylak is a pioneer in the research and development of new drugs and treatments to fight prostate, bladder, kidney and testicular cancer. For patients fighting these types of cancers, Petrylak finds recent developments in the field of immunotherapy particularly promising. “Up until recently, bladder cancer had not seen any major advancement in more than 30 years,” he says. “Studies are ongoing, but interim results are exciting so far.”

    At the Smilow Cancer Hospital, Dr. Petrylak’s position as a national leader on clinical trials for men with prostate and bladder cancer has opened up a world of treatment options for patients in New England. “We offer the latest investigational drugs for these conditions, while providing the highest level of care,” he says.

