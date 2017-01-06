Newswise — More people are dying from eating disorders than any other psychiatric disorder,

and one Cornell College professor has discovered a way to help women by

significantly reducing eating disorder symptoms in those who are struggling.

Professor of Psychology Melinda Green and her team recently examined 47 women

in Eastern Iowa who suffered from eating disorder symptoms, recruiting women

through social media, fliers posted in practitioners’ offices, local schools, and

announcements in local media. The researchers used what’s called a dissonance-based

eating disorder program.

“Our intervention encourages women to criticize media messages which teach

women and girls that we must be thin to be considered beautiful,” said Green. “We

also teach women and girls how to combat societal messages which teach us to

define our worth in terms of our appearances.”

The results from the four-week program reveal the importance of this type of

treatment to help women.

“Women who took part in the program showed fewer eating disorder symptoms.

Women also showed lower levels of anxiety and fewer negative emotions,” Green

said. “Women showed higher self-esteem and greater satisfaction with their bodies.

They were less likely to idealize a thin body-type and less likely to define their self worth in terms of their appearance. They were also less likely to show several cardiac risk factors associated with eating disorders.”

Green has worked for nearly a decade to research eating disorders. In her work, she

has discovered a connection between eating disorders and cardiac risks, identifying

markers of cardiac risk which worsen with eating disorder symptoms and improve

with treatment. Her research has important implications for learning how to

prevent and treat cardiac-related deaths in eating disorder patients. The results of

this new study go even further to improve treatment and prevention options.

“Our work has a direct impact on the lives of women in Eastern Iowa since the

program improves the lives of women who are struggling,” Green said. “On a

national and an international level, our results help to inform the best practices in

eating disorder treatment and prevention. We are working alongside leading

scientists across the world to improve this treatment and prevention paradigm to

make it as effective as possible.”

The psychology professor is currently conducting a treatment and prevention study

and plans to pursue funding for another project to begin in the summer of 2017 to

continue to refine this program. She consistently works with undergraduate students

at Cornell College, who are involved in all phases of the research from revising the

treatment programs to co-authoring manuscripts.

The Cornell College professor is also putting her own work into practice as she treats

patients through a new online eating disorder prevention and treatment program.

Green is working with Tanager Place in nearby Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to continue her

work. The group is currently fundraising to create a new, much-needed eating

disorder treatment center for patients.

If you’d like to participate in one of her trials or donate to the cause, please contact Green at mgreen@cornellcollege.edu.

