Newswise — Calling all researchers, innovators, non-traditional partners, and anyone with “the next big idea!” Do you or your companies have pioneering solutions that can help advance our nation’s security? Do you know where to find S&T’s basic and applied research topics and how to apply for funding?

S&T’s Long Range Broad Agency Announcement (LRBAA) is an open invitation to the scientific community for original research proposals to solve tough problems and develop new capabilities. The goal is to advance our scientific and technical knowledge through a competitive solicitation for basic and applied research, and to apply such advances to DHS’ operational environments and the Homeland Security Enterprise.

The LRBAA doesn’t focus on a specific system or hardware solution. Rather, the announcement seeks scientific study and experimentation focused on advancing the state-of-the-art or increasing knowledge or understanding. For example, S&T is interested in ideas that would improve situational awareness at our borders, and we can provide funding through the LRBAA to research, test and/or develop technology.

Successful submissions to the LRBAA will answer questions such as,

•What research problem do you propose to solve?

•How is your concept different from and superior to solutions currently available elsewhere?

•What data and analysis do you have to support the contention that funding your R&D project will result in a significant increase in capability for DHS?

Join us Thursday January 26, 2017 from 1-2 p.m. ET for live Facebook Town Hall with S&T’s LRBAA coordinator to discuss program processes and requirements. S&T Program Managers will be available to answer your questions on a range of research topics contained in the LRBAA solicitation. The goal of this town hall is to better prepare you to apply for and receive funding. Additional information about DHS S&T’s LRBAA may be found at: https://baa2.st.dhs.gov/portal/BAA/.

