Newswise — Washington, DC – Jefferson Science Associates, LLC today announced that Stuart Henderson will become the new Director of the U.S. Department of Energy’s Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility in Newport News, Virginia. Currently serving as the Director of the Advanced Photon Source Upgrade Project at DOE’s Argonne National Laboratory, Henderson will assume his responsibilities at Jefferson Lab on April 3.

“Stuart Henderson brings a great deal of experience and expertise to Jefferson Lab,” said Dr. Cherry Murray, Director of the Office of Science at the Department of Energy. “As an established leader and talented scientist, DOE has high expectations for the service he will provide to the lab and to the collaborative needs within the lab system for the nation.”

In his role as the Director of Jefferson Lab, Henderson will be responsible for leading and managing all lab initiatives and activities in support of a world-class research facility, including its strategic and long-range planning processes as well as building a comprehensive relations program to serve and promote the interests of the lab and its users.

“The JSA Board warmly welcomes Dr. Henderson to Jefferson Lab,” said Taylor Reveley, JSA Board chair and President of William & Mary. “Building on the great existing strength of Jefferson Lab and its rich potential for the future, the Lab will continue its progress under Stuart’s leadership. He can productively bring to bear his strong grounding in science, extensive experience within DOE’s laboratory system, and proven track record as a leader.”

Henderson is an internationally recognized particle accelerator scientist. Prior to joining Argonne, he was the Associate Laboratory Director for Accelerators at Fermilab, responsible for its accelerator research, development, construction, and operations activities centered on accelerator-based particle physics. Prior to joining Fermilab, he spent nearly a decade at Oak Ridge National Laboratory’s Spallation Neutron Source (SNS), a billion-dollar U.S. Department of Energy Project to construct the world’s most powerful accelerator-based neutron science user facility. Serving as the Director of the Research Accelerator Division, Henderson was responsible for leading the SNS beam commissioning campaign and transition to successful user operations at megawatt beam power levels. Before joining the DOE National Laboratory System, Henderson served as Senior Research Associate at Cornell University working on the performance and upgrades to the NSF-funded Cornell Electron Storage Ring and a Research Associate in particle physics at Harvard University. After receiving his B.S. in Chemistry from Vanderbilt University, Henderson earned a Ph.D. in Physics from Yale University.

“I’m thrilled to be taking the helm of Jefferson Lab, particularly at this time of tremendous opportunity and potential,” said Henderson. “Jefferson Lab plays a very special role in furthering the DOE mission both through its operation of a world-class nuclear physics research facility, and through its world-renowned technology capabilities. I’m looking forward to working with the laboratory staff and the scientific community to make the most of Jefferson Lab’s capabilities today while capitalizing on those capabilities as we chart a course for the future.”

Henderson replaces Hugh Montgomery, who came to Jefferson Lab as director in 2008 from DOE’s Fermilab. Jefferson Lab enjoyed significant growth during Montgomery’s tenure, which included the $338M 12 GeV Upgrade Project and construction of a $70M addition to the lab’s engineering and design facilities. Montgomery, who announced his decision to step down from the directorship in December 2015, continued to serve throughout the search process, and will continue his association with Jefferson Lab as Director Emeritus.

The JSA Board of Directors appointed a 20-member international search committee that undertook extensive outreach to solicit input, advice, and nominations from international scientific leaders. The search committee interviewed candidates and presented its recommendation to the JSA Board and DOE – leading to the appointment of Henderson as the lab’s fourth director.

“We are very pleased Stuart has agreed to take on the leadership of Jefferson Lab,” said Jerry Draayer, SURA President & CEO, JSA Board Vice Chair and search committee member. “With the newly upgraded 12 GeV facility and strong support in the 2015 Long Range Plan for Nuclear Science, Jefferson Lab and its extended user community are well poised to continue their role in advancing the future of nuclear physics worldwide. This, in concert with Stuart’s demonstrated ability to work with DOE in advancing its mission, promises expanded opportunities and new growth for the lab in the future.”

Jefferson Lab is supported by the Office of Science of the U.S. Department of Energy. DOE’s Office of Science is the single largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences in the United States, and is working to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. For more information, visit science.energy.gov.

SURA was awarded the original contract to build the lab in 1983 and operated it exclusively until 2006. DOE re-competed the contract for the 700-employee facility in 2005, and awarded the new contract in April 2006 to Jefferson Science Associates, LLC. JSA is a joint venture between PAE of Arlington, Virginia and SURA, which serves as JSA’s majority and administrative member. Jefferson Lab is a renowned research facility with more than 1,500 international users. Nearly one-third of the Ph.D.’s awarded in nuclear physics in the U.S. result from research done at Jefferson Lab.

