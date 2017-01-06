Western Illinois University's Homeland Security Research Program Director Dean Alexander is available for phone interviews regarding today's shootings in the Ft. Lauderdale Airport and acts of terrorism around the world.

Alexander is a professor in Western's School of Law Enforcement and Justice Administration (LEJA) and teaches LEJA and homeland security courses. He also conducts homeland security-related research, writes articles for security publications and presents at international conferences on a regular basis.

In addition to his work in the homeland security arena, Alexander has published recent articles regarding aviation terrorism and also terrorism challenges facing the new presidential administration.

“Expecting the unexpected in aviation security,” Security Magazine, Apr. 27, 2016.

http://www.securitymagazine.com/articles/87074-expecting-the-unexpected-in-aviation-terrorism

“Terrorism Challenges Facing the Trump Administration,” Security Magazine, January 1, 2017.

http://www.securitymagazine.com/articles/87681-terrorism-challenges-facing-the-trump-administration

More information about Alexander's background is available on his WIU faculty webpage at www.wiu.edu/coehs/leja/faculty_staff/alexander.php. For more information, contact Alexander at DC-Alexander@wiu.edu or University Relations at (309) 298-1993.

