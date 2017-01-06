Newswise — Vincent W.S. Chan, MD, FRCPC, professor of anesthesia at the University of Toronto, has been selected to receive the 2017 Distinguished Service Award. The award will be presented on April 8th at the Excellence in ASRA Awards Luncheon, being held at the 42nd Annual Regional Anesthesiology and Acute Pain Medicine Meeting in San Francisco, CA.

ASRA’s Distinguished Service Award recognizes extraordinary and broad contributions to the science, teaching, or practice of regional anesthesia and/or pain medicine over time resulting in advancements such as the growth of a subspecialty, evolution of the knowledge base that guides practice, enhancement of education programs, or significant changes in governance or the political milieu for the field.

Joseph P. Neal, past president of ASRA, noted on his nomination of Dr. Chan that “his incomparable academic contributions as the ‘North American Father of Ultrasound’ … are at a level of unparalleled service to the subspecialties, both pain and regional.

“His service to all of us as a mentor and trainer of great faculty members is legendary. …his contributions to the governance of ASRA over the years, especially in recent times of significant organizational change, reflect his deep devotion to the Society,” Neal said.

Dr. Chan is widely considered an international leader in regional anesthesia and pain medicine. He received the Gaston Labat Award in 2016. He also received the Gold Medal Award by the Canadian Anesthesiologists, the FRCA Fellowship by Election by the Royal College of Anaesthestists (UK), the International Anesthesia Research Society Teaching Recognition Award for Achievement in Education, and the Distinguished Service Award from the European Society of Regional Anesthesia and Pain Therapy. Dr. Chan is a former president of ASRA, serving from 2009-2011.

“There is no person in ASRA who has done more … for ASRA than Vincent,” said ASRA President-Elect Asokumar Buvanendran, MD.

Dr. Chan received his bachelor's of science degree and MD from McGill University in Montreal, and he obtained postgraduate training in anesthesiology at University of Toronto.

Dr. Chan also serves on the editorial board of Anesthesiology and Regional Anesthesia Pain Medicine. He has published more than 200 peer-reviewed articles, 14 book chapters, and 80 scientific abstracts. He has performed 46 visiting professorships in North America and abroad and given more than 120 international and 90 domestic lectures. In addition, he has trained more than 40 postgraduate clinical and research fellows during his academic career.