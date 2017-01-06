Newswise — Humans have an incredible ability to learn new movement skills. In this study, research participants either rested or completed a short bout of intense exercise immediately before practicing a new movement skill; motor learning was assessed at a retention test the following day. The study found that the motor skill improved faster at the delayed retention test if participants had exercised, rather than rested, before practice. Findings suggest that exercising before practice improves motor learning, possibly by increasing people’s ability to retrieve the memory associated with skill learning.

