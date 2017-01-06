 
Creighton Communication Studies Prof Available to Talk Airport Security in Wake of Fort Lauderdale Incident.

6-Jan-2017

    • Guy McHendry, PhD, is a professor of communication studies at Creighton University whose current research focuses on public performances of security in airports and the relationship between the public and the Transportation Security Administration.

    Email would be preferred means of contact: GMcHendry@creighton.edu or adamklinker@creighton.edu

