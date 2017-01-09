Newswise — Reston, VA — Radiology residents and fellows who want to ensure quality, elevate service, deliver extraordinary patient care and develop thriving practices may apply for scholarships to attend this year’s Radiology Leadership Institute® (RLI) Summit.

The RLI Summit, which will be held Sept. 7–10 at Babson College in Wellesley, MA, encourages attendees to “Lead the Evolution of Health Care.” Up to 10 full scholarships will be awarded, covering the cost of registration, lodging and travel for recipients to attend the annual four-day educational conference, with sessions that bridge the gap between medicine and management. The Summit offers opportunities to learn from peers and faculty in an innovative, interactive format, which emphasizes small group projects, case studies and practical application assignments.

“RLI leadership education gives young physicians a unique opportunity to expand their learning beyond the residency/fellowship setting and learn about cutting edge issues in leadership, strategy and organizational dynamics” said Frank J. Lexa, MD, MBA, RLI chief medical officer and chair of the American College of Radiology (ACR) Commission on Leadership and Practice Development. “At the RLI Summit, all of our attendees learn how to apply business and management tools to improve our success in tackling the challenges facing us in health care,” he added. “We are privileged to partner with Babson College’s outstanding and recognized business faculty. We consider the broad and fast-moving framework affecting health care and how this framework affects leadership and leadership training not only in the moment but also throughout the course of a career, providing a timely, effective and relevant program,” said Alexander M. Norbash, MD, FACR, member of the RLI board.

Applicants for the fellowship are required to be ACR members-in-training, enrolled in the RLI and current residents or fellows enrolled in an Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME) program. Qualified candidates who have already registered for this year’s Summit are eligible to apply.

Funding for the RLI Leadership Summit Resident and Fellow Scholarships is provided by the ACR Foundation RLI Fund. Submissions are due by March 13 and require a completed application form, a signed letter of recommendation and a current CV. For more information, review the RLI scholarship application, scholarship requirements and selection criteria. Please contact Vickie Giannotti via email or by phone at 703-390-9827 with any questions.

The RLI, a program of the American College of Radiology, delivers progressive leadership and business management training and offers real-world strategies for radiologists to grow and advance in practice. ACR members-in-training are entitled to a wide array of free and discounted RLI professional development resources. For additional information, visit the RLI website.

