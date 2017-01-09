 
Drawing People of Color Into Clinical Trials

    Andrea Silber, MD

Cancer, Healthcare, Race
  Breast Cancer, cancer disparities, clinical trial, Yale Cancer Center

    Andrea Lynn Maria Silber, MD, Clinician in and Associate Clinical Professor of Medicine (Medical Oncology)

    Available at andrea.silber@yale.edu or 203.200.2328.

    Dr. Silber specializes in breast cancer and leads a program called OWN-IT (Oncologists Welcome NewHaven Into Trials). OWN IT’s purpose is to get more minorities from inner city New Haven into clinical trials being conducted at Smilow Cancer Hospital. For over 30 years Dr. Silber has worked towards decreasing cancer health disparities in New Haven and surrounding communities.

